Ecobank records sterling performance but defers dividends payment

Ecobank Ghana says, meeting the minimum capital requirements is not the end of capital growth for the bank as it continues to build the necessary capabilities by further strengthening its balance sheet to remain a formidable financial services provider in the country.

According to the bank, despite a substantial increase in profit for the year 2018, it has decided to defer dividend payment in favour of growing its Income Surplus Account.

Ecobank grew its profit before tax by 41% to ¢506.251 million at the close of 2018.

Providing clarifications on the decision not to pay dividends this year, the Managing Director, Dan Sackey said the bank has taken a prudent measure to ensure that it rebuilds its income surplus account, having previously moved ¢190 million from its reserves to shore up stated capital last year.

This explanation was given in response to a concern raised by a shareholder at the bank's Annual General Meeting, held last Friday in Accra.

“Meeting the ¢400 million minimum capital requirements is not the end of the game but it is key that we maintain the appropriate capital levels to support the Business.

“If you look at Ecobank's position on the market and revenue generation capacity, it's important that we maintain a strong balance sheet always,” he said.

“We will continue to build on those buffers to boost the operations and this requires stronger financial muscles, which we continue to build," concluded Mr Sackey.

The bank's financial statements for the 2018 financial year shows sterling performances against the backdrop of a turbulent banking environment last year.

Ecobank recorded a 16% growth on customer deposits to close the year at ¢7.6billion. This lead to a 55% rise in loans and advances of Ghs4.1billion.

Total assets and shareholders equity also rose by 15% to ¢10.45 billion and 28% to ¢1.3 billion respectively.