British High Commissioner lauds Guinness Ghana's Local Raw Material programme

The British High Commissioner to Ghana has commended Guinness Ghana for its massive investment into the company’s Local Raw Materials (LRM) programme.

The programme has so far impacted the lives of over 175,000 people along the agricultural value chain.

Iain Walker paid a working visit to Ghana’s only total beverage company, to learn about the company’s business performance, operations and sustainability projects including efforts to curb the plastic menace.

Over the last 5 years, the company has invested over £50 million in its operations in Ghana.

One of the highlights of the visit was the showcasing of Guinness’ LRM programme which works directly with more than 25,000 farmers and supports the livelihoods of more than 175,000 people along the agricultural value chain.

The High Commissioner and his delegation toured the brewery and commended Guinness Ghana for being an industry leader.

He described Guinness as a first-class UK company investing in Ghana and an example of a great business, impacting the lives of many and bringing real development to the people.

“Your LRM programme is a great initiative which underscores the importance of not just focusing on trade and giving out cash but investing in real development which can reach the people to better their lives.

“This programme sits well with one of our projects under DFID and I am really happy Guinness Ghana is pursuing such a good course”.

The Managing Director of Guinness Ghana, Gavin Pike said the huge investments made in-country reinforces the company’s commitment to be the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer goods business in Ghana.

“We have seen the lives of many farmers change because they have a company which is ready to buy off their produce. They can now take care of their children, give them a good education and a decent life and this is important to us as a business,” he said.