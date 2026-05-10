Case withdrawal automatically nullifies bail conditions – Daniel Korang

A partner at Adom Legal Consult and author, Daniel Korang, has clarified the legal implications of withdrawing criminal cases in Ghana, stating that the withdrawal of a case automatically renders any existing bail conditions invalid.

Speaking in an interview on The Law on Sunday, Mr Korang explained that bail is a temporary order granted by a court to allow an accused person to remain at liberty while awaiting trial.

According to him, the validity of bail is entirely dependent on the continued existence of a charge or case before the court.

“Once an accused person is arraigned and the court considers it fit to grant bail, that bail remains valid while the case is pending,” he explained.

“However, if for one reason or another the case is withdrawn, it immediately cancels the bail and its conditions. There are no longer any bail conditions attached to the accused once the case is withdrawn; the bail is extinguished instantly.”

Mr Korang further noted that the prosecution retains the authority to reopen proceedings if necessary, which would require the accused person to be rearrested and processed afresh before the court.

“When that happens, the individual is deemed to have been freshly arrested,” he said.

“Everything previously done, including the original bail, is void. The accused cannot rely on former bail conditions. Upon rearrest, the court may grant bail again, either on terms similar to the previous one or entirely different conditions.”

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