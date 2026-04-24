CEO Network Ghana pushes ‘global champions’ strategy to transform Ghana’s economy

Ernest De-Graft Egyir

A high-powered delegation of business leaders from the CEO Network Ghana has paid a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House, presenting a bold roadmap aimed at transforming Ghanaian enterprises into globally competitive corporations.

The delegation, led by the Founding CEO of the CEO Network Ghana, Ernest De-Graft Egyir, comprised 132 chief executive officers drawn from a broader network of over 2,700 CEOs across key sectors of the economy.

Addressing the President on Friday, April 24, Mr Egyir said the visit symbolised the “collective voice of Ghana’s organised enterprise leadership", underscoring the private sector’s readiness to partner with government in driving economic recovery and long-term growth.

CEOs commend economic direction

The business leaders acknowledged what they described as ongoing efforts to restore macroeconomic stability and rebuild investor confidence, noting that such measures were critical to repositioning Ghana as a competitive investment destination.

“We commend your sterling leadership in responsible debt stewardship, fiscal consolidation, and the renewed focus on restoring macroeconomic stability,” Mr Egyir said.

He added that these efforts were already yielding results by stabilising key economic indicators and improving Ghana’s credibility among investors.

‘Global Champions’ initiative proposed

At the heart of the engagement was the unveiling of the Ghana Global Champions Initiative (GGCI)—a proposed national strategy designed to identify, support and scale Ghanaian and African-owned businesses into multinational corporations.

Mr Egyir described the initiative as a “deliberate national strategy” to drive enterprise transformation, industrial competitiveness and job creation across sectors.

“We respectfully invite Your Excellency to adopt this initiative as a presidential flagship programme,” he stated.

According to him, the proposal builds on nearly a decade of advocacy through CEO summits and business platforms aimed at promoting large-scale enterprise growth and international expansion.

Ten-point agenda for collaboration

The CEO Network also outlined 10 priority areas for strategic collaboration with government, including:

Macroeconomic stability

Business environment reforms

Industrial transformation

Energy competitiveness

Infrastructure and logistics

Access to finance

Inclusive enterprise growth

Digital innovation

Agriculture-industry linkages

Export competitiveness

“These are respectfully our 10 priority strategic areas for collaboration,” Mr Egyir noted, stressing that each pillar was essential to building a resilient and globally relevant economy.

Call for institutional partnership

The delegation further proposed a formalised partnership between the Office of the President and CEO Network Ghana, using the annual Ghana CEO Summit and Expo as a structured platform for public-private dialogue.

Mr Egyir announced that President Mahama had agreed to serve as Special Guest of Honour at the upcoming 10th Ghana CEO Summit and Expo, which will feature a presidential business dialogue session.

“We are deeply honoured by your acceptance,” he said, describing the summit as a critical platform for shaping national economic policy through stakeholder engagement.

Private sector pledges commitment

Reaffirming the private sector’s role in national development, Mr Egyir assured the President of continued investment, innovation and job creation by member companies.

“CEO Network Ghana remains fully committed to investing, expanding, innovating and creating jobs in support of Ghana’s development,” he said.

The visit concluded with the presentation of a presidential recommendation memorandum and a citation recognising President Mahama’s leadership and commitment to private sector engagement.

The meeting signals a renewed push for closer collaboration between government and business leaders, as Ghana seeks to stabilise its economy and chart a path toward sustained, inclusive growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.