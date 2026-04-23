Mahama assures business leaders of conducive investment environment to drive economic growth

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has assured chief executives and business leaders of his administration’s commitment to creating a conducive environment to drive investment and economic growth.
The assurance was given when a delegation of over 100 CEOs and business leaders paid a courtesy call on him at the Presidency.
The delegation was led by the Founder of CEO Network Ghana and the Ghana CEO Summit, Ernest De-Graft Egyir, who formally invited the President to serve as Guest of Honour at this year’s Ghana CEO Summit and Expo, which is scheduled for May 28, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.
The summit will be held under the theme “Accelerating Ghana’s Economic Transformation: Driving Bold Reforms through Leadership, Technology, and Industrialization for Sustainable Growth.”
President Mahama emphasised the critical role of the private sector in national development, noting that the government remains focused on implementing policies that support business expansion, attract investment, and stimulate job creation.
He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to strengthen collaboration between government and the business community to accelerate economic recovery and long-term growth.
The visit also provided an opportunity for engagement on key issues affecting the private sector, as business leaders continue to seek a stable and predictable environment to thrive.
The Ghana CEO Summit is expected to bring together top industry players, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for driving sustainable economic development.
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