Charles Amissah’s death heartbreaking and depressing – Abass Nurudeen

Abass Nurudeen, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Social Investment Fund

Abass Nurudeen, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Social Investment Fund, has described the circumstances surrounding the death of Charles Amissah as heartbreaking and deeply depressing.

Speaking on the Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, he said the findings of the official investigative report reflected a troubling failure within Ghana’s healthcare system.

“There is no gainsaying that the circumstances surrounding Charles Amissah’s death are very heartbreaking and quite unfortunate, and it becomes more depressing when there are members of his immediate family who themselves are doctors and have dedicated themselves to saving the lives of others and for the system to fail such a person when it matters most is very depressing,” Nurudeen stated during the discussion.

He noted that the tragedy had raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of emergency healthcare delivery in the country, particularly in situations where urgent medical attention is required.

According to him, the report’s findings showed the need for reforms and stronger coordination among health facilities to prevent avoidable deaths.

The official investigative report concluded that the 29-year-old engineer did not die from the initial accident injuries but from delayed emergency care and what investigators described as medical neglect.

According to the findings, Amissah remained alive and treatable throughout multiple referrals between major health facilities before eventually dying without receiving intervention.

The report has reignited national debate over Ghana’s “no-bed syndrome” and renewed scrutiny of emergency preparedness, professional responsibility, and systemic failures within the healthcare system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.