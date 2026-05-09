Charles Amissah’s death heartbreaking and depressing – Abass Nurudeen

Audio By Carbonatix
Abass Nurudeen, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Social Investment Fund, has described the circumstances surrounding the death of Charles Amissah as heartbreaking and deeply depressing.
Speaking on the Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, he said the findings of the official investigative report reflected a troubling failure within Ghana’s healthcare system.
“There is no gainsaying that the circumstances surrounding Charles Amissah’s death are very heartbreaking and quite unfortunate, and it becomes more depressing when there are members of his immediate family who themselves are doctors and have dedicated themselves to saving the lives of others and for the system to fail such a person when it matters most is very depressing,” Nurudeen stated during the discussion.
He noted that the tragedy had raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of emergency healthcare delivery in the country, particularly in situations where urgent medical attention is required.
According to him, the report’s findings showed the need for reforms and stronger coordination among health facilities to prevent avoidable deaths.
The official investigative report concluded that the 29-year-old engineer did not die from the initial accident injuries but from delayed emergency care and what investigators described as medical neglect.
According to the findings, Amissah remained alive and treatable throughout multiple referrals between major health facilities before eventually dying without receiving intervention.
The report has reignited national debate over Ghana’s “no-bed syndrome” and renewed scrutiny of emergency preparedness, professional responsibility, and systemic failures within the healthcare system.
Latest Stories
-
Naming in Charles Amissah report is not scapegoating – Prof. Paul Ossei Sampene
4 minutes
-
Charles Amissah’s death must mark a turning point for emergency healthcare – Abass Nurudeen
10 minutes
-
Emergency health care system in Ghana is bad – Dr Yamson
16 minutes
-
‘The system killed Charles Amissah’ – Dr Nsiah-Asare
17 minutes
-
We should look at the whole issue holistically and avoid blame – Dr Nsiah-Asare
18 minutes
-
I insist there is nothing like ‘no-bed syndrome’ – Dr Nsiah-Asare
22 minutes
-
Charles Amissah’s Death: Victor Bright calls for action on Committee Recommendations, not “usual noise”
27 minutes
-
Ghana needs significant investment in healthcare system – CDD’s Vera Abena Addo
27 minutes
-
Medical negligence continues to claim lives every day – CDD-Ghana’s Abena Addo
31 minutes
-
A lot of blame must go to the Ambulance Service – Dr Yamson on Charles Amissah’s death
37 minutes
-
We must find the hit-and-run driver – Dr Yamson on Charles Amissah case
37 minutes
-
Africa Aquatics Championships: Yase Eshun represents Ghana as sole international technical official
41 minutes
-
Charles Amissah’s death heartbreaking and depressing – Abass Nurudeen
55 minutes
-
We have a failed emergency care system – Vicky Bright
1 hour
-
Vicky Bright says Charles Amissah’s case should disturb every Ghanaian
1 hour