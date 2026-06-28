China commends Ghana for pursuing energy self-reliance

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chinese Government has lauded Ghana for its firm commitment to achieving energy self-reliance.
Mr Cong Song, the Chinese Ambassador, said the Asian economic giant was in support of that mission as it resonated well with the shared pursuit of win-win cooperation.
“By setting the goal of ending raw mineral exports by 2030 and processing its own crude oil from the Jubilee Oil Field locally, Ghana is moving steadily towards industrial upgrading and greater value addition to its natural resource,” he noted.
Mr Cong was speaking at the commissioning of Phase Two of the Sentuo Oil Refinery Project in Tema, a project aiming at expanding refining capacity from 40,000 to 100,000 barrels per day and strengthening Ghana’s energy and industrial sector.
It is a major expansion of the existing refinery located in the Tema Industrial Area, operated by the Chinese conglomerate Sentuo Group.
The Phase Two expansion is designed to boost domestic fuel production and reduce reliance on imported refined petroleum products.
It is also to enhance Ghana’s position as a regional energy hub and a leading refining center in West Africa.
“This commissioning represents not only a significant step forward in advancing Ghana’s petrochemical industry but also stands as a symbol of Chinese enterprises’ strong commitment to the industrialisation and modernisation of Ghana,” the Chinese Ambassador said.
Mr Cong expressed the optimism that the project would improve Ghana’s refining capacity, petroleum value chain, and energy security.
“At the same time, it will deepen our economic partnership and win-win cooperation,” he noted.
Guided by the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and President John Mahama in Beijing last October, China and Ghana have further deepened strategic partnership and advanced mutually beneficial cooperation.
President John Mahama graced the commissioning ceremony.
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