Audio By Carbonatix
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has backed new signing Jordan Ayew to be a success at the club.
The 35-year-old joined the Blades on a one-year contract after his deal with Leicester City expired in July.
Ayew made his Sheffield United debut in Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Wolves, coming off the bench in the second half.
Despite the disappointing result, Wilder was pleased with the Ghana international’s performance and believes his experience and quality will prove valuable to the team.
“We got, for me, a really experienced player and he showed his experience and quality. He showed his positivity. Jordan will be good for that and that will be a good contribution,” Wilder said.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
GRA targets over double revenue by 2028
4 minutes
-
Black Maidens bring the jama, then bring the goals in WAFU B opener [VIDEO]
8 minutes
-
GNPC Explorco showcases Voltaian Basin exploration potential at AOW:Energy 2026
13 minutes
-
Black Maidens cruise past Burkina Faso in WAFU B opener
14 minutes
-
Dafeamekpor calls for forensic audit after alleged GH¢600m COVID-19 fumigation gap
19 minutes
-
Minority demands itemised accounts for GHS50m South Africa evacuation, pulls out of closed-door meeting
23 minutes
-
Black Princesses arrive in Ghana after participating in FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland [PHOTOS]
26 minutes
-
Effiduase Asokore MP sues Rev. Owusu Bempah for GH¢10m over alleged defamatory comments
31 minutes
-
Chris Wilder backs Jordan Ayew to be a success at Sheffield United
38 minutes
-
Forestry Commission arrests 12 illegal miners, impounds three excavators in South Formangso Forest Reserve
47 minutes
-
Ghana’s mineral resources must benefit host communities – Lands Minister
54 minutes
-
Kudus makes first Tottenham start since January against Liverpool
58 minutes
-
Government launches five-year initiative to improve emergency maternal and newborn care
1 hour
-
President Mahama will hear about colts football now – GFA President at League launch
1 hour
-
Minority says Foreign Ministry has failed to release GH¢50m evacuation records despite RTI request
1 hour