Chris Wilder backs Jordan Ayew to be a success at Sheffield United

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  15 September 2026 7:51pm
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Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has backed new signing Jordan Ayew to be a success at the club.

The 35-year-old joined the Blades on a one-year contract after his deal with Leicester City expired in July.

Ayew made his Sheffield United debut in Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Wolves, coming off the bench in the second half.

Despite the disappointing result, Wilder was pleased with the Ghana international’s performance and believes his experience and quality will prove valuable to the team.

“We got, for me, a really experienced player and he showed his experience and quality. He showed his positivity. Jordan will be good for that and that will be a good contribution,” Wilder said.

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