CIMAF Ghana donates cement to Afua Kobi SHS

CIMAF Cement Ghana has donated a truckload of bagged cement to Afua Kobi Senior High School in the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency of the Ashanti Region, as part of the company's ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at supporting educational institutions in the country.

Speaking at the presentation, Mr. Joseph Kobina Aboo, Director of Sales and Marketing at CIMAF Ghana, stated that the donation followed a request from the school’s management to assist with stalled projects.

He emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting education and community development through such initiatives, noting that education remains a key focus area for the organisation in cultivating future leaders of the nation.

“We anticipate that this donation will bring about positive changes to the school, enabling it to accommodate additional students,” he added.

He further noted that much of the workforce is trained by institutions like Afua Kobi SHS, making it crucial to support them in developing future leaders.

Mr. Aboo explained that a poor study environment can discourage students from pursuing their career aspirations, making the donation essential.

In a further show of support, Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, a Supreme Court Judge, also contributed an undisclosed sum of money to assist the school in purchasing sand to complement the cement donation.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Emelia Ameflu Denutsui, expressed her gratitude for the support but emphasised that additional assistance is needed to fully bridge the school’s infrastructure gap.

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