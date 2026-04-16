Coaching is a strategic investment, not a cost — ICF President

The President of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Ghana Chapter, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, affectionately known as Coach Scofray, has emphasised the transformative power of coaching, describing it as a critical tool for personal and professional development rather than an optional add-on.

He made these remarks while speaking at the Pre-ICW 2026 Campus Coaching Seminar organised by the GIMPA Business School, where he emphasised the need for greater awareness and understanding of coaching in Ghana.

According to Mr Yeboah, one of the core missions of the ICF Ghana Chapter is to deepen public understanding of what coaching truly entails.

“Everywhere we go, one of our convictions is to bring clarity to what coaching is and what it is not,” he said, noting that a lack of knowledge often leads to misuse or underutilisation of valuable tools.

Coaching as a transformational process

Mr Yeboah described coaching as an “integrative and innovative intervention” that goes beyond surface-level engagement, delving into the deeper dimensions of human potential.

He explained that coaching is fundamentally a partnership between coach and client, built on a thought-provoking and creative process designed to inspire individuals and maximise their potential.

“At the heart of coaching is partnering, asking thought-provoking questions, and inspiring people to achieve personal and professional growth,” he stated.

He stressed that personal transformation must precede professional success, arguing that individuals who fail to address challenges in their personal lives are unlikely to achieve meaningful progress in their careers.

Distinction from other professions

Drawing a clear distinction between coaching and other support professions such as therapy, consulting and mentoring, Mr Yeboah noted that while those fields focus on guidance or healing, coaching is centred on growth and future potential.

“A coach does not direct; a coach asks questions that provoke reflection and action,” he explained.

He illustrated this with an example from his own practice, recounting how a single question posed to a medical doctor during a coaching session led to a significant personal breakthrough.

A growing global industry

Mr Yeboah highlighted the rapid global growth of the coaching industry, revealing that it is currently valued at approximately 5.38 billion US dollars, with returns on investment estimated at nearly 800 per cent.

He questioned Ghana’s share in this expanding sector and urged institutions and individuals to take coaching more seriously.

“Coaching is not a cost you bear; it is an investment you make,” he said.

He pointed to global corporations such as Microsoft, which have invested heavily in coaching programmes for tens of thousands of employees, resulting in improved performance, increased internal mobility and reduced staff turnover.

The role of coaching in leadership

The ICF Ghana President also stressed the importance of humility in leadership, describing it as essential for individuals seeking to benefit from coaching.

“You cannot enter a coaching session with titles and ego. It is a space of vulnerability, and that is where true growth happens,” he noted.

He added that many global leaders and high-performing professionals rely on coaching to maintain their edge, urging participants to consider who is guiding their own development.

A call to action

Mr Yeboah encouraged students, professionals and organisations to integrate coaching into their development journeys, particularly in an increasingly competitive and globalised world.

“You want to go global, who is your coach?” he asked, highlighting the growing importance of adaptability and self-awareness in modern careers.

He urged participants to reflect on their long-term aspirations and take deliberate steps towards achieving them.

“Five years from now, where do you see yourself?” he challenged, adding that coaching provides individuals with the clarity, structure and support needed to realise their full potential.

The seminar formed part of ongoing collaboration between GIMPA Business School and the ICF Ghana Chapter to promote coaching as a key driver of leadership and human capital development in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.