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DACF tackles GH¢8bn in unfinished projects nationwide, moves to complete legacy infrastructure

Source: Myjoyonline  
  6 May 2026 8:24am
Administrator of the DACF, Michael Yamson.
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The District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) says it is committing 20 per cent of its resources towards the completion of stalled and abandoned infrastructure projects across the country, as it confronts a backlog estimated at nearly GH¢8 billion.

According to the Fund, the huge volume of unfinished projects is largely the result of funding constraints and successive changes in government, which have led to the abandonment of ongoing developments.

The Administrator of the DACF, Michael Yamson, disclosed this during a visit by the Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to the DACF Secretariat.

“We now know that we are sitting with close to GH¢8 billion in unfinished projects all over Ghana. Partly due to politics and partly because the money is not there,” he said.

He explained that in many cases, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have historically initiated projects without secure funding sources for completion, compounded by relatively low allocations in previous years.

“So, chief executives and assemblies will start projects not knowing where the money to finish them will come from. And also because their allocations were very low. Now their allocations are bigger than ever,” Mr Yamson stated.

He further stressed a shift in policy direction aimed at ensuring continuity and completion of all initiated projects.

“Now we are very clear, you must finish projects once started. The government has made a commitment that we will tackle even the projects we came to meet,” he added.

Mr Yamson also revealed that the Fund has entered into a partnership with a private organisation to support the construction of dams across all constituencies, with implementation expected to begin in five constituencies this year.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to address infrastructure gaps and improve rural development across the country.

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