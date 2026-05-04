Devastating fire destroys house in Okpoi Gonno

A domestic fire incident at Okpoi Gonno in the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipality has been successfully contained following a response by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

According to the firemen, the incident, which occurred in a residential property, prompted an emergency call to firefighters at the Trade Fair Fire Station.

Crews arrived promptly and immediately engaged efforts to bring the situation under control.

Fire officials confirmed that the blaze was subdued shortly after their arrival, preventing it from spreading beyond the room where it originated.

The swift intervention significantly reduced the scale of the incident and potential damage.

Although some household items within the affected area were partially destroyed, much of the property was preserved.

Four bedrooms, a kitchen, and a store room were successfully saved, sparing occupants from more extensive losses.

No injuries or fatalities were recorded, and residents have expressed relief at the outcome. Authorities have since commenced investigations to establish the exact cause of the fire.

The Ghana National Fire Service has reiterated the importance of timely reporting of fire incidents and adherence to safety precautions, noting that early response remains key to minimising damage and protecting lives.

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