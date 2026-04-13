EcoGreen Oases Legacy initiative tackles unemployment and climate challenges with Green Skills Training in Tamale

EcoGreen Oases Legacy

An innovative skills development initiative by EcoGreen Oases Legacy is making significant strides in addressing youth unemployment and environmental challenges in Northern Ghana, following the successful completion of the Green Skills Training Programme in Tamale.

The three-day training, held from April 6 to 8 at the Bagabaga College of Education, equipped 113 beneficiaries, including the youth, women, returnees, and persons with disabilities, with practical skills in recycling, upcycling, and green entrepreneurship aimed at promoting sustainable livelihoods.

The programme, spearheaded by Queen Nihad Titiaka Oases Ibrahim, the Executive Director of EcoGreen Oases Legacy and Winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2024, forms part of a broader intervention designed to transform environmental challenges into viable economic opportunities while strengthening local capacity for climate action.

Participants were taken through modules in climate action & waste management, green entrepreneurship & financial literacy, circular economy principles, digital skills & business development, marketing & enterprise development, with a strong emphasis on hands-on learning.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Northern Regional Minister, Hon Ali Adolf John, the Regional Budget Analyst, Mr Mahamudu Haruna, described the initiative as a timely and impactful response to the twin challenges of unemployment and environmental degradation. He emphasised that climate change continues to affect livelihoods in the region, with consequences for agriculture, food security, and economic stability.

“Climate action is not the sole responsibility of government. It is driven by individuals empowered with the right skills and tools. This programme has shown that what we often consider waste is in fact a valuable resource that can be transformed into income-generating opportunities,” he stated.

He further called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, the private sector, and financial institutions to support beneficiaries with access to capital, technical assistance, and market opportunities, stressing that sustainable development requires collaborative action.

In her closing address, Queen Titiaka emphasised that the initiative goes beyond skills training to building a movement of empowered individuals capable of driving change within their communities. “This programme is about empowering people to take control of their future, to turn challenges into opportunities, and to become agents of change,” she noted, adding that EcoGreen’s long-term vision is to promote sustainable livelihoods while advancing environmental responsibility across Ghana.

The Sagnarigu Traditional Area also lent its support to the initiative. The Paramount Chief, Sagnar Naa Ambassador Yakubu Abdulai, who had earlier received the EcoGreen team ahead of the programme in his palace, was represented at the closing ceremony by Chief Yakubu Abdulai Andani (Sagnarigu Kukuo Naa), who commended the initiative and encouraged beneficiaries to apply their skills to improve their livelihoods and contribute to community development.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of awards and start-up capital to outstanding participants and groups. EcoGreen Oases Legacy supported the best-performing team with training materials and seed capital, while an innovative participant, Adam Suad Malbiyara, was specially recognised for designing a sofa and storage unit using discarded car tyres and other waste materials.

Presenting the awards, Prince A. A. Sadat, Project Coordinator for EcoGreen Oases Legacy, described the initiative as a foundation for greater impact. “This is just the beginning of greater things to come. We encourage you to embrace challenges and strive for excellence,” he told beneficiaries.

This initiative is implemented with support from development partners, including the German Sparkassenstiftung Western Africa (DSIK), the Ghanaian-European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development (GEC), and GIZ. Speaking at the ceremony, the DSIK Project Coordinator, Mr Benjamin Tawiah Adomako, provided insights into the role of DSIK and its partner institutions, highlighting their commitment to promoting sustainable livelihoods, job creation, and economic inclusion across Ghana.

He explained that the initiative forms part of a broader effort supported by GEC, EU and GIZ to empower returnees, the youth, women and vulnerable groups with practical, market-relevant skills that can facilitate reintegration and long-term economic resilience. He further emphasised that partnerships like these are essential in building local capacity and delivering impactful, community-driven interventions.

Other key stakeholders present included the Northern Regional Labour Officer, Mr Mustapha Alhassan, Ms Ruth Mensah, GIZ Northern Regional Representative, Mr Iddrisu Ibrahim Oases, a Senior Lecturer at the Tamale Technical University, all of whom underscored the importance of sustained collaboration in expanding opportunities for youth and vulnerable groups.

The training itself was delivered by a team of highly experienced facilitators who combined technical expertise with practical mentorship to ensure participants gained both knowledge and hands-on skills.

The team included Mr Arnold Andrew Asafu-Adjeye, an international media & communications consultant and mentorship coach, who led sessions on entrepreneurship and financial literacy; Queen Nihad Titiaka Oases Ibrahim, who provided strategic direction on climate action and programme vision; Mr Mohammed Alhassan, who spearheaded the upcycling and product development sessions with intensive hands-on demonstrations; Mrs Anthoinet Ohene-Amoah, who facilitated digital and business skills training; and Mr Issahaku Abdul-Latif, who guided participants on marketing and enterprise development.

Prince A. A. Sadat, Project Coordinator, also played a key role in training delivery and participant engagement. Their combined efforts ensured that the programme was not only informative but transformative, equipping participants with the confidence and capacity to translate learning into viable economic activities.

Following the success of the Tamale cohort, EcoGreen Oases Legacy is set to implement a second phase of the programme in Techiman in the Bono East Region, targeting another 100 beneficiaries as part of efforts to scale impact and strengthen community-based green enterprises across the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.