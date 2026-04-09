Eight appear in court as police intensify crackdown on illicit drugs in Tamale 

The Northern Regional Police Command has arraigned eight suspects before the Tamale Circuit Court for offences related to the possession and prohibited sale of restricted and narcotic drugs within the Tamale Metropolis.

The suspects were arrested between April 2 and April 6, 2026, by the Regional Counter Terrorism Unit (RCTU) Special Operations Team, code-named “Red Maria,” as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on drug-related crimes in the region.

A press statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Northern Regional Police Command and sighted by the Ghana News Agency said the suspects were put before the court on April 7, 2026, presided by Mr Francis Asobayire.

It said they were charged with possession and prohibited sale of restricted drugs, as well as possession of narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

The statement said two of the accused persons, Abdulai Alhassan and Issah Abdul Hakim, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded into prison custody.

It added that the case had been adjourned to April 22, 2026, for continuation.

The statement indicated that Mohammed Hafiz, who was earlier arrested by community members at Ward K and handed over to the Police, pleaded guilty to the charges.

“He was convicted, but sentencing was deferred, with the case adjourned to April 22, 2026, for sentencing,” the statement said.

It further stated that five other accused persons also pleaded guilty to the charges.

“Three of them, Abdul Mumin Musah, Alhassan Sulemana, and Lukman Zakaria, were each fined 3,000 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢36,000.00, or in default serve 10 years’ imprisonment in hard labour.

The remaining three Abubakari, Yussif, and Saeed Abubakari were each fined 1,000 penalty units, amounting to GH¢12,000.00 each, or in default serve 24 months imprisonment”.

The statement noted that all remand prisoners and convicted persons were currently in Police custody awaiting COVID-19 test results to facilitate their transfer to the Tamale Central Prison.

It emphasised that the arrests formed part of intensified operations by the Police to combat the possession, sale, and distribution of illicit drugs in the Northern Region.

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