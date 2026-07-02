Emmanuel Okai Mintah declares bid for NDC National Youth Organizer

A leading youth strategist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Okai Mintah has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National Youth Organizer of the party, pledging to champion opportunities for young party members and strengthen the party's youth structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a statement, Mr. Mintah said his decision was inspired by years of dedicated service to the NDC and a conviction that the party's youth wing requires action-oriented leadership.

He described the NDC as his life's work, saying he has devoted his entire adult life to building the party and its youth wing from the grassroots to the national level.

Mr. Mintah, who currently serves as Chairperson of the National Youth Working Committee and Head of Operations for the NDC Youth Wing's 2024 campaign, said the party's electoral victory was achieved through the commitment and hard work of young people across the country.

According to him, the office of National Youth Organizer must become a platform for securing meaningful opportunities for the party's youth rather than serving as a ceremonial position.

"The National Youth Organizer must firmly and relentlessly push our appointees to open real opportunities for the NDC youth base.

“That work is not a part-time duty nor a ceremonial title. It is a relentless crusade," he stated.

Mr. Mintah said government appointees should concentrate on implementing the President's development agenda, while party officers remain fully committed to addressing the concerns and aspirations of the party's grassroots supporters.

To strengthen engagement with young members, he pledged to establish a Correspondence Desk to receive complaints, concerns and requests from the party's youth base, ensuring that genuine issues are followed up and addressed.

"As a first practical step, I will establish a Correspondence Desk system to receive complaints, concerns, and requests for opportunities from the youth base, and to ensure that no genuine concern is left unattended," he said.

He also outlined plans to intensify activities within the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN), university campuses and youth branches nationwide, arguing that preparations for the 2028 elections must begin immediately.

Mr. Mintah further promised to hold government appointees accountable for delivering on their mandates while advocating opportunities for young people who worked to secure the NDC's return to power.

"The surest way to win 2028 is to fight for opportunities for the very youth who toiled on the campaign. They stood with us, and now we must deliver for them," he said.

He expressed confidence that a stronger, more organised and innovative youth wing would position the NDC for another electoral victory, while taking a swipe at the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), claiming its youth wing lacked the energy and ideas needed to compete effectively.

Mr. Mintah concluded by appealing to party members to support his bid when nominations open, promising to build a youth wing defined by efficiency, innovation, influence and sustainability.

"I will humbly and respectfully ask for your prayers, your energy, your support, and your mandate to continue building the NDC Youth Wing when the party opens nominations," he said.

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