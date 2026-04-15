Energy Minister warns ECG district offices over poor service delivery

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has cautioned district-level management of the Electricity Company of Ghana to improve performance or risk a major restructuring.

He expressed concern over reports of delays in responding to power outages in parts of the country, noting that while the company has made commendable efforts overall, some district offices continue to fall below expected standards, particularly in customer responsiveness.

The Minister disclosed that he has directed the Managing Director of ECG to carry out an internal assessment of the affected districts to identify shortcomings and implement immediate corrective actions to improve service delivery.

“There are some negative developments. I also get reports of where, in some particular districts, there is liturgy. The level of responsiveness is not encouraging. Generally, I know you are doing a good job, but there are some isolated cases where I must be frank. As a minister, I am not happy, and I have asked your MD to do some exercise there.

“If it means that we should do a shake-up like any other organisation, we would have to do a shake-up, but don’t let us get there. You have a duty, you have your work cut out for you, so please let’s do that,” he told journalists on Tuesday, April 14.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.