Eno’s Organics showcases Ghanaian agribusiness at Macfrut 2026 in Italy

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Eno’s Organics participates in Macfrut 2026 to boost international presence.
Eno’s Organics gains global exposure at Macfrut 2026. Ghanaian agribusiness brand, Eno’s Organics, has participated in this year’s Macfrut 2026 at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy.
According to the Managing Director of Eno’s Organics, Florence Adjei, the company’s participation was fully sponsored by the E4Impact Foundation, reflects the growing recognition of African enterprises within global agricultural value chains.
With diaspora demand already established and global interest in ethnic cuisine on the rise, she indicated that the next phase for the business will focus on securing strategic partnerships, expanding distribution, and positioning the brand within international retail ecosystems.
Macfrut 2026, themed “Make it Juicy,” brings together stakeholders across the fruit and vegetable supply chain, with a strong emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and international collaboration.
At the centre of Eno’s Organics’ exhibition is its flagship product, Eno’s Palm Nut—a premium, ready-to-cook palm soup base designed for modern consumers seeking both convenience and authenticity. Produced without preservatives or additives, the product aligns with increasing demand for clean-label foods in European markets and among diaspora communities.
Speaking on the sidelines of the exhibition, Florence Adjei emphasised the strategic importance of the platform, noting that participation goes beyond visibility. She explained that Macfrut provides an opportunity to connect directly with distribution partners capable of scaling the brand into European and international markets.
She added that the company’s approach focuses on innovation within tradition, transforming the labour-intensive process of palm fruit preparation into a standardised, frozen, ready-to-use product while preserving the natural taste and cultural identity of African cuisine.
Now in its 43rd edition, Macfrut is widely known as a key global meeting point for agribusiness stakeholders. This year’s spotlight on Sicily as the Partner Region highlights excellence in organic and certified production, while the international focus on the Caribbean underscores a broader embrace of origin-driven food systems.
As activity continues at the exhibition grounds in Rimini, buyers engage, samples are tested, and new connections are formed signalling what could be a defining moment for Eno’s Organics as it steps onto the global market.
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Eno’s Organics showcases Ghanaian agribusiness at Macfrut 2026 in Italy
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