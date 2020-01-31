Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and DJ Switch nominated for International Reggae and World Music Awards

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and DJ Switch

Dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, have been nominated for an award in the 2020 International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

The two were nominated under the Best African Dancehall Entertainer category alongside Nigeria’s Patoranking and Burna Boy.

Ghanaian Reggae act, Epixode, also picked up a nomination in the same category.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Shatta Wale wrote, “Thank you @irawmaawards 🙏🏽 This year am coming home jamaica Jamaica.”



Epixode

The 2019 DJ of the Year, Erica Tandoh, also known as DJ Switch, was also nominated for the IRAWMA awards.



The 12-year-old picked up a nomination for Best Young Entertainer category alongside 7-year-old Ngozi Wright from Jamaica, 16-year-old musician Wayne J from Jamaica, 13-year-old Zimbabwean Dancehall act Vybz T and Mesa Khonesa.

The International Reggae and World Music Awards is an award scheme that acknowledges and honours the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artists.

The vent which is organised yearly in Jamaica is set to take place in Kingston on March 29, 2020.

Shatta Wale, in 2019, beat Sean Paul and others to pick up two IRAWMA awards - the only categories he was nominated for.

He was nominated for Best Afrobeat Entertainer and Best Music Video with his hit song ‘Gringo‘.