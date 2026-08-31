Eswatini receives two more third-country deportees from US, government says

Audio By Carbonatix
Eswatini said on Thursday it had received two more third-country nationals deported from the United States under a bilateral agreement between the two countries.
The government statement did not provide the individuals' nationalities, but said they were Latin American. More than 30 people have now been deported from the U.S. to the small Southern African kingdom since last year.
The Trump administration has also deported migrants to other countries in Africa, Asia and the Americas as part of its crackdown on immigration.
Washington's $5.1 million agreement with Eswatini has been challenged by lawyers and rights groups, who say some deportees are being detained in Eswatini despite having already served criminal sentences in the United States.
Men sent to Eswatini on previous deportation flights were from Vietnam, Jamaica, Cuba, Yemen and other countries.
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