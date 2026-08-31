Africa

Eswatini receives two more third-country deportees from US, government says

Source: Reuters  
  31 August 2026 3:40am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Eswatini said on Thursday it had received two more ​third-country nationals deported from the United ‌States under a bilateral agreement between the two countries.

The government statement did not provide the individuals' nationalities, but said they were Latin American. More than 30 ​people have now been deported from ​the U.S. to the small Southern African kingdom since last year.

The Trump administration has ​also deported migrants to other ​countries in Africa, Asia and the Americas ‌as ⁠part of its crackdown on immigration.

Washington's $5.1 million agreement with Eswatini has been challenged by lawyers and rights groups, ​who ​say some ⁠deportees are being detained in Eswatini despite having already ​served criminal sentences in ​the ⁠United States.

Men sent to Eswatini on previous deportation flights were from Vietnam, ⁠Jamaica, ​Cuba, Yemen and other ​countries.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group