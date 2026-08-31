Eswatini receives two more third-country deportees from US, government says

Eswatini said on Thursday it had received two more ​third-country nationals deported from the United ‌States under a bilateral agreement between the two countries.

The government statement did not provide the individuals' nationalities, but said they were Latin American. More than 30 ​people have now been deported from ​the U.S. to the small Southern African kingdom since last year.

The Trump administration has ​also deported migrants to other ​countries in Africa, Asia and the Americas ‌as ⁠part of its crackdown on immigration.

Washington's $5.1 million agreement with Eswatini has been challenged by lawyers and rights groups, ​who ​say some ⁠deportees are being detained in Eswatini despite having already ​served criminal sentences in ​the ⁠United States.

Men sent to Eswatini on previous deportation flights were from Vietnam, ⁠Jamaica, ​Cuba, Yemen and other ​countries.

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