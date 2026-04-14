Every day I pray for Nigeria to get its Act together – Mahama on regional stability

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has underscored the importance of Nigeria’s stability to Ghana’s development, stating that the fortunes of both countries are closely linked.
Speaking at the African Heritage Awards 2026, the President said Ghana has a strong interest in Nigeria’s success, particularly given its population size and influence within the region.
“Nigeria is of keen security interest to us. If Nigeria does well, Ghana does well,” he stated.
He noted that with Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people, instability in the country could have ripple effects across the sub-region, including migration pressures on neighbouring countries like Ghana.
“When you have cousins—250 million—you want them to do well so that one million of them don’t come drifting towards a small country like Ghana,” he said.
President Mahama added that he consistently prays for Nigeria’s progress, stressing the need for the country to address its internal challenges.
“Every day I wake up, I pray for Nigeria. I say, God, let Nigeria get their Acts together,” he remarked.
Beyond security and economic concerns, the President also pointed to the deep historical and cultural ties between Ghana and Nigeria, noting that many ethnic groups in Ghana trace their origins to regions within Nigeria, including the Yoruba kingdom.
His comments highlight the interconnected nature of West African states and the broader implications of stability and development within the region.
Latest Stories
-
Policymakers, financial institutions, others convene to tackle barriers facing women in informal sector
12 minutes
-
Ghana Medical Trust Fund strengthens partnerships ahead of rollout
22 minutes
-
GBfoods Ghana launches the Akyɛdeɛ Sokoo National Consumer promotion
24 minutes
-
Spain approves plan to give around 500,000 undocumented migrants legal status
59 minutes
-
‘Manhyia Pediatric Centre funds were meant for my S-Class at 50’ – Okyeame Kwame
60 minutes
-
Bantama Traditional Council destools Kwadaso Odikro over misconduct
1 hour
-
Every day I pray for Nigeria to get its Act together – Mahama on regional stability
1 hour
-
Ghana’s economy still resilient – Finance Minister
2 hours
-
Unpaid teachers threaten massive protests on Wednesday, April 15
3 hours
-
Gov’t must invest technically and strategically in TOR – Duncan Amoah
3 hours
-
Prudential Life unveils 2025 MDRT, COT qualifiers, reinforcing Ghana’s global standard in financial advisory
3 hours
-
COPEC defends GH¢1.65 fuel price reduction proposal
3 hours
-
Otiko Djaba calls for end to all-male media panels
3 hours
-
Education is being undermined – NAGRAT backs unpaid teachers as street protests loom
3 hours
-
KNUST hosts FDA, CSIR-FRI, Blue Skies for final-year industry engagement
3 hours