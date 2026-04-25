Executive Women Network marks 10 years of promoting female leadership in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Women Network (EWN) has marked its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of advancing women’s leadership and influence across Ghana’s corporate, policy and governance spaces.
In a message to commemorate the milestone, the organisation said what began with six founding members at the Labadi Beach Hotel on April 19, 2016, has grown into a strong network of nearly 200 women leaders making an impact across sectors.
“Ten years ago today, six visionary women walked into Labadi Beach Hotel and changed the landscape of leadership in Ghana forever,” the statement said.
According to the network, it was established with a bold mission to “Inspire. Empower. Support.” women in leadership and create a platform for mentorship, collaboration and professional growth.
The group credited its progress to the efforts of its six founders — Maidie Arkutu, Freda Duplan, Patience Akyianu, Dr. Edith Dankwa, Lucy Quist and Pearl Esua-Mensah.
It praised them for creating what it described as a much-needed community for women leaders at a time when conversations around gender inclusion in executive decision-making were gaining momentum in Ghana.
“A community where women lead boldly. A platform where voices are amplified. A sisterhood that lifts as it rises,” the anniversary message added.
Over the past decade, women’s representation in leadership positions in Ghana has remained a key national issue, with advocacy groups and development partners calling for greater inclusion in politics, business and public institutions.
Although women continue to make strides in banking, technology, entrepreneurship and public service, many stakeholders say barriers such as unequal opportunities, limited mentorship and underrepresentation at board level still persist.
The Executive Women Network says it hopes to build on its achievements and deepen its impact in the years ahead.
“Ten years down. The best is yet to come,” the organisation stated.
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