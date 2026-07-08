‘Facts first’ – Samuel Jinapor cautions government over foreign affairs decisions

Audio By Carbonatix
Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has urged government to ensure that all decisions taken in response to developments in Ghana’s foreign relations are backed by facts.
The Damongo MP’s comments come after Ghana postponed bilateral meetings with South Africa scheduled for next month following a surge in anti-migrant violence in the country.
Mr Jinapor said Ghana’s foreign policy must always be guided by the national interest as required by the Constitution.
“A lot has happened within the past 24 hours, in relation to foreign affairs, particularly Ghana’s bilateral relations with South Africa,” he said.
“For me to also be quick in pointing out that all foreign relations, plus one, to Article 73 of our national constitution, must be in accord or must promote Ghana’s national interest.”
He stressed that Ghana’s international engagements must reflect the country’s interests and protect its citizens abroad.
“All our foreign relations, all our foreign posturing, and the conduct of our foreign policy should be one that promotes the national interest of our country.”
Mr Jinapor said the Minority supports steps taken by government to protect Ghanaians living in South Africa.
“All the measures, or whatever measures our government is taking in the past to protect Ghanaians in South Africa are those that we, in the minority, fully support.”
He added that he has consistently supported efforts by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and government to address concerns affecting Ghanaian citizens abroad.
“I’ve never lost the opportunity to make this point that we support the Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President and the Government of Ghana to take up the matters relating to our compatriots in South Africa.”
The former Foreign Affairs Minister also backed Ghana’s decision to raise the matter at the African Union level and push for stronger action against xenophobic attacks.
“The government’s decision to escalate the matter to the African Union level and to call on the African Union to consider sanctions against South Africa is one that we support.”
He said Ghana’s call for South African authorities to take responsibility in dealing with the attacks also had the Minority’s backing.
“We are very much in support of all those.”
However, Mr Jinapor cautioned that Ghana’s foreign policy actions must maintain credibility and be based on verifiable information.
He said the country’s response to international issues must be guided by evidence.
“In the discussion, we need to ensure also that our foreign policy is credible, and that whatever stance we take, whatever measures we take are those that are supported by unimpeachable facts on the ground.”
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