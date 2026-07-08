Foreign policy must be credible or Ghana risks losing influence – Samuel Jinapor

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and Damongo MP, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has called for credibility and facts to remain at the centre of Ghana’s foreign policy decisions.

His comments come after Ghana postponed bilateral meetings with South Africa scheduled for next month following a surge in anti-migrant violence in the country.

Mr Jinapor said Ghana’s foreign relations must always be guided by the national interest as required by the Constitution.

“A lot has happened within the past 24 hours, in relation to foreign affairs, particularly Ghana’s bilateral relations with South Africa,” he said.

Mr Jinapor’s comments come amid renewed debate over Ghana’s response to attacks on African migrants in South Africa and the broader approach to protecting Ghanaians living outside the country.

He stressed that Ghana’s foreign engagements must reflect the country’s interests and protect citizens wherever they may be.

“All foreign relations, plus one to Article 73 of our national constitution, must be in accord or must promote Ghana’s national interest.”

According to him, the government’s efforts to protect Ghanaians living in South Africa have the Minority's support.

“All our foreign relations, all our foreign posturing, and the conduct of our foreign policy should be one that promotes the national interest of our country.”

Mr Jinapor said the Minority supports steps taken by the government, including interventions by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to address concerns affecting Ghanaian citizens abroad.

“All the measures, or whatever measures our government is taking in the past to protect Ghanaians in South Africa are those that we, in the minority, fully support.”

He added that the protection of Ghanaian citizens remains a key responsibility that must receive attention.

“We support the Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President and the Government of Ghana to take up the matters relating to our compatriots in South Africa, particularly as it relates to the protection of Ghanaian citizens anywhere in the world, in South Africa in particular.”

Mr Jinapor also backed Ghana’s decision to raise the matter at the African Union level and call for stronger action against xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“The government’s decision to escalate the matter to the African Union level and to call on the African Union to consider sanctions against South Africa is one that we support.”

He, however, cautioned that Ghana’s international posture must be supported by clear evidence.

He said Ghana must ensure that its foreign policy decisions are based on facts that cannot be challenged.

“In the discussion, we need to ensure also that our foreign policy is credible, and that whatever stance we take, whatever measures we take are those that are supported by unimpeachable facts on the ground.”

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