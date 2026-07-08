‘Take responsibility’ – Minority caucus supports tough action against South Africa

The Minority in Parliament has thrown its support behind the government’s decision to pursue tougher diplomatic action against South Africa over the treatment of Ghanaians, including the call for the African Union (AU) to consider sanctions.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 7, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, said Ghana’s response must always be guided by the country’s national interest and the protection of its citizens abroad.

“A lot has happened within the past 24 hours, in relation to foreign affairs, particularly Ghana’s bilateral relations with South Africa, and for me to also be quick in pointing out that all foreign relations… must be in accord or must promote Ghana’s national interest.”

The Damongo MP stressed that Ghana’s foreign policy and diplomatic posture should always put the country’s interests first.

“So all our foreign relations, all our foreign posturing, and the conduct of our foreign policy should be one that promotes the national interest of our country.”

Mr Jinapor said the Minority fully supports every legitimate step the government has taken to protect Ghanaians living in South Africa.

“So all the measures, or whatever measures our government is taking… to protect Ghanaians in South Africa are those that we, in the Minority, fully support.”

He said he has consistently backed the government’s efforts whenever issues affecting Ghanaians abroad arise.

“I’ve never seized the opportunity; I’ve never lost the opportunity to make this point that we support the Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President and the Government of Ghana to take up the matters relating to our compatriots in South Africa, particularly as it relates to the protection of Ghanaian citizens anywhere in the world, in South Africa in particular.”

He also endorsed the government’s decision to escalate the matter to the African Union and seek stronger continental action.

“The government’s decision to escalate the matter to the African Union level and to call on the African Union to consider sanctions against South Africa is one that we support.”

Mr Jinapor said Ghana was also right to demand greater accountability from the South African government over xenophobic attacks.

“Including the government’s call on the government of South Africa to be up and doing, if you want, in dealing with the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, in terms of governmental oversight and… taking responsibility. We are very much in support of all those.”

However, he cautioned that while Ghana must act firmly, its foreign policy must remain credible and be anchored on verified facts.

“But the second point… is also that in the discussion we need to ensure also that our foreign policy is credible, and that whatever stance we take, whatever measures we take are those that are supported by unimpeachable facts on the ground.”

His remarks come as diplomatic tensions continue over the treatment of Ghanaians in South Africa, with calls for stronger regional intervention gathering momentum.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.