Ghana must base foreign policy on ‘unimpeachable facts’ – Samuel Jinapor

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has urged the government to ensure that Ghana’s foreign policy is always grounded in “unimpeachable facts,” even as it takes strong action to protect Ghanaians in South Africa.

The Damongo MP's comments come after Ghana postponed bilateral meetings with South Africa that had been scheduled for next month following a surge in anti-migrant violence in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 7, Mr Jinapor said Ghana’s response to the attacks must always put the country’s national interest first.

“A lot has happened within the past 24 hours, in relation to foreign affairs, particularly Ghana’s bilateral relations with South Africa, and for me to also be quick in pointing out that all foreign relations, plus Article 73 of our national constitution, must be in accord or must promote Ghana’s national interest.”

He stressed that every aspect of Ghana’s diplomacy should be guided by that principle.

“So all our foreign relations, all our foreign posturing, and the conduct of our foreign policy should be one that promotes the national interest of our country.”

Mr Jinapor threw his support behind the government’s efforts to protect Ghanaians living in South Africa, saying the Minority stands firmly behind those measures.

“So all the measures, or whatever measures our government is taking in the past to protect Ghanaians in South Africa are those that we, in the minority, fully support.”

He said he has consistently backed the government’s efforts to safeguard Ghanaian citizens abroad.

“I’ve never seized the opportunity; I’ve never lost the opportunity to make this point that we support the Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President and the Government of Ghana to take up the matters relating to our compatriots in South Africa, particularly as it relates to the protection of Ghanaian citizens anywhere in the world, in South Africa in particular.”

Mr Jinapor also endorsed the government’s decision to elevate the issue to the continental level.

“For example, the government’s decision to escalate the matter to the African Union level and to call on the African Union to consider sanctions against South Africa is one that we support, including the government’s call on the government of South Africa to be up and doing, if you want, in dealing with the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, in terms of governmental oversight and the government of South Africa taking responsibility.”

He said the government’s position deserves support but cautioned that Ghana’s credibility in international affairs must never be compromised.

“We are very much in support of all those, but the second point, Evans, is also that in the discussion we need to ensure also that our foreign policy is credible, and that whatever stance we take, whatever measures we take are those that are supported by unimpeachable facts on the ground.”

Mr Jinapor’s remarks come as Ghana continues to monitor developments in South Africa while pressing for stronger action to protect foreign nationals affected by the recent wave of anti-migrant violence.

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