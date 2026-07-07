Ghana-South Africa relations remain cordial despite xenophobia concerns – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has reaffirmed that Ghana’s relationship with South Africa remains cordial despite concerns surrounding recent xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

Speaking on the Midday News on Joy FM on Tuesday, July 7, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the challenges arising from the attacks and the recent rejection of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's request to visit Ghana have not affected the longstanding ties between the two countries.

"Our relations remain cordial, as you have seen. We in Ghana have not done anything to muddy the relationship; we only had to take a step to protect our citizens from the attacks, and so we know that we have made an arrangement to bring a number of them back home, and arrangements are ongoing to bring more back home. Beyond that, we don't think that our relations have been damaged," he said.

He stressed that Ghana continues to maintain a friendly relationship with South Africa and has no intention of creating tension between the two nations.

"Of course, we have indicated our displeasure about what is happening in South Africa; we hold the view that the South African government could have done more to guarantee the safety and security of Ghanaians in particular and other foreigners in South Africa in general. But we continue to hold the South African government and its people in high esteem. And we are willing and able to maintain a healthy relationship that will result in mutual benefits for both countries," he added.

The minister’s comments come amid discussions over the proposed state visit of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Ghana, which has attracted attention following reports of concerns over xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for President Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya, has told the Business and Financial Times that South Africa had not requested a state visit to Ghana.

According to him, the arrangement between the two countries has to do with a conference on the South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission.

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