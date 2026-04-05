Fatal crash on Kintampo–Tamale highway claims four lives

Four people have been confirmed dead and 14 others injured following a road crash at Dawadawa along the Kintampo–Tamale Highway in the Bono East Region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 4 April, prompting a swift response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) after a distress call was received at about 6:55 a.m.

An eight-member rescue team, led by Assistant Station Officer Emmanuel Agyekum, arrived at the scene to find a collision between a Kia Rhino truck transporting poultry feed and a Sprinter bus carrying passengers.

According to the GNFS, four individuals trapped in the mangled vehicles were retrieved lifeless and handed over to the police. Fourteen others who sustained injuries were rescued and taken to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, with authorities indicating that investigations are ongoing.

The latest incident comes barely a day after another fatal accident in the same municipality claimed eight lives and left 27 others injured at Tahiru Akura.

That earlier crash occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, 3 April, and involved a Benz cargo truck travelling towards Kumasi and a Hyundai bus heading to Widana in the Bawku area.

The recent spate of accidents has raised renewed concerns over road safety on the busy Kintampo–Tamale Highway, with authorities urging motorists to exercise caution to prevent further tragedies.

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