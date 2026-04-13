February 2026 NSS allowances successfully disbursed — NSA confirms

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced the successful payment of February 2026 allowances to National Service Personnel (NSP) nationwide.
In a press release issued on Monday, April 13, 2026, the Authority confirmed that all eligible personnel have received their allowances and urged them to verify payments through their GhanaPay accounts.
“The payment of February 2026 allowance has been successfully effected today,” the statement said. “All eligible service personnel are advised to verify their respective GhanaPay accounts for confirmation of payment.”
The NSA also expressed gratitude to personnel for their patience during the processing period, acknowledging delays that had raised concerns among service members.
“We appreciate the patience and cooperation demonstrated by all service personnel during the processing period,” the Authority noted.
According to the statement, the payments cover several categories of personnel, including those under the 2025/2026 general enrolment, nurses undertaking continuing service, and teachers who have completed their national service within the same service year.
The Authority further clarified that personnel who had previously been flagged due to administrative or verification issues have now been paid, provided their cases were resolved.
“The Authority wishes to state that flagged service personnel whose issues have been successfully resolved have equally been paid,” it emphasised.
On upcoming payments, the NSA indicated that arrangements are in place to ensure the timely disbursement of the March 2026 allowance. It revealed that the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department has assured the Authority of an imminent release of funds.
“Regarding the March 2026 allowance, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department has assured that it will be released soon. We will ensure prompt disbursement immediately upon receipt,” the statement added.
The Authority reiterated its commitment to improving efficiency in the payment system and strengthening collaboration with key stakeholders to enhance service delivery.
“Management remains committed to ensuring timely and efficient payment of allowances and continues to work closely with the relevant stakeholders to improve service delivery,” it stated.
The NSA commended National Service Personnel for their dedication and contributions to national development.
“Meanwhile, the Authority wishes to thank all National Service Personnel for their dedication and service to the nation,” the statement concluded.
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