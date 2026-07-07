Flood Mitigation Task Force to demolish buildings blocking waterways in Damfa , Oyarifa and Tesa

Floods

The Flood Mitigation Task Force has earmarked several buildings obstructing natural waterways in Damfa, Oyarifa and around the Tesa Dam near Boundary Road for demolition as part of efforts to reduce flooding in the Greater Accra Region.

The decision followed an inspection of key water retention ponds and flood-prone communities led by the Chairman of the Task Force, Brigadier General Forster Okae Yeboah.

The inspection team included Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) Stanislav Dogbe, Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing Kenneth Adjei, and the Commander of the 15 Engineer Brigade, Brigadier General Richard Kinney.

During the tour of Oyarifa, the task force discovered that a developer had constructed apartment buildings directly over a natural watercourse, blocking the free flow of water.

The team also found that another developer had diverted the natural flow of water uphill, a situation officials say significantly increases the risk of flooding in the area.

Speaking after the inspection, Mr Adjei appealed to the public to support the government's efforts to remove structures built within waterways.

He said while the government was implementing engineering solutions to improve flood control infrastructure, addressing human activities that contribute to flooding was equally critical.

"That's the engineering part, and government is ensuring that we do it. What we are going to also tackle is the behavioural part. And we plead with Ghanaians that when we get there, we need their full support," he said.

The minister explained that the behavioural aspect relates to developments that obstruct waterways, noting that such structures pose a major threat during heavy rains.

"What I mean by the behavioural part is where people have built in waterways. The last time, during the press conference, the General mentioned that in places that we need to demolish, we have to."

Referring to the recent flooding that affected parts of Accra, Mr Adjei said government was determined to prevent a recurrence.

"We all know what we witnessed a few weeks ago. We don't want it to happen again. So when we get there, we need the full support of Ghanaians."

The planned demolitions form part of a broader flood mitigation strategy aimed at restoring natural drainage channels, improving water flow and reducing the impact of flooding in vulnerable communities across the capital.

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