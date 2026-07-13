June 29 flood disaster: Mahama donates to Mamobi General/37 Military Hospitals 

President John Mahama has donated relief items to the Mamobi General Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital in Accra following the June 29 flood disaster that affected the Greater Accra Region and other coastal regions.

The President made the donations after participating in the two-day national clean-up exercise.

Speaking to the press at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, President Mahama said the recent floods had been devastating, resulting in the destruction of property and, unfortunately, the loss of lives.

He said that based on assessments conducted by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), 13 deaths had been recorded, while approximately six persons remained unaccounted for.

Beyond the loss of life, he noted that the floods caused extensive property damage and displaced thousands of people in affected communities.

“It is estimated that about 58,000 people were temporarily displaced as a result of the floods. While some have moved in with family members, others have required support and protection,” the President said.

He stated that, in response to the disaster, the Minister for Finance released GH¢200 million to NADMO to procure relief items for people who suffered losses.

President Mahama said NADMO had begun distributing the relief items and had made considerable progress.

He indicated that the organisation had completed distributions in the Central, Western and Volta regions and was finalising the exercise in Accra.

The items being distributed include essential relief supplies such as food, rice, mattresses, buckets, and other necessities to support affected families.

The President said that, in addition to government support, several Ghanaian philanthropic businesses had donated items to assist flood victims.

He noted that some companies donated products from their production lines, including diapers, liquid detergents, washing powder, antiseptics, disinfectants, bleach and other items needed to help affected communities restore and sanitise their environments.

Other donations included food products such as Indomie noodles, beverages and other essential supplies.

“These items are being distributed to those who need them most. NADMO is not responsible for producing these items; they are donations from private companies and organisations, and it is only appropriate that they are given to the intended beneficiaries,” the President said.

He explained that the items presented to the hospitals represented a portion of the donations received and were intended to support the critical services they provide.

President Mahama thanked the management, medical professionals and staff of the 37 Military Hospital for their dedication and service to the people of Ghana.

“We recognise that the 37 Military Hospital is the country’s number one national emergency and trauma centre, and because of the role you play in saving lives, we cannot distribute these items and leave you out,” he said.

The President said the Government had therefore set aside part of the relief supplies to support the hospital and enhance its ability to continue delivering quality healthcare services.

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