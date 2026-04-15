Free Primary Healthcare key to achieving universal health coverage – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that Ghana’s newly launched Free Primary Healthcare Programme forms part of broader efforts to achieve universal health coverage.

Speaking at the launch at the Shai Osudoku District Hospital in the Greater Accra Region, the President explained that the initiative is designed to complement existing healthcare interventions and close critical gaps in service delivery.

Mr Mahama noted that although Ghana has made significant strides through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), many communities and individuals remain inadequately covered.

"We have been talking about the Universal Health Coverage; every country is working to achieve universal health coverage. It is a situation where every citizen has access to quality and affordable care. In Ghana, we have introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme, and it has expanded coverage and affordability in a major way, but since we introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme, we still have a lot of pockets of underserved areas. Especially in the rural areas,"

"And so for countries that want to extend the reach so that they can achieve universal health coverage, they include the primary healthcare aspect of it," the President noted.

The President expressed confidence that the policy will enhance access to essential health services, particularly at the primary level, and strengthen the country’s overall healthcare system.

"We are encouraging that when we roll out, our traditional and religious leaders will help us to mobilise their communities, at least every Ghanaian must be screened once a year."

"So the free primary healthcare complements the National Health Insurance Scheme," he added.

The Free Primary Healthcare Programme is expected to expand access to care, improve early intervention, and advance Ghana’s long-term goal of equitable and inclusive healthcare for all.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.