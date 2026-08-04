From Boardroom to Bookshelf: Marketing Executive Yvonne Acheampong set to release debut fiction collection

After years of navigating client presentations, pitch rooms, deadlines and the fast-paced world of advertising, Ghanaian marketing and communications professional Yvonne Acheampong is bringing those experiences to life in an exciting new way.

On 7 August, Acheampong will release her debut short story collection, Please Find Attached- a witty, insightful and deeply relatable exploration of life inside a West African creative agency.

The collection follows a cast of memorable characters as they navigate ambition, office politics, impossible clients, career-defining moments, unexpected friendships and the quiet emotional realities of modern corporate life. While fictional, the stories capture experiences that will resonate with professionals across industries.

Drawing on more than a decade of experience in marketing, client service and corporate communications, Acheampong offers readers a rare glimpse behind the polished presentations and perfectly worded emails to reveal the people, pressures and personalities that drive the business world.

"Every office has stories. Some become inside jokes. Some become life lessons. Mine became a book."

Please Find Attached is a celebration of the creativity, resilience and humanity that exists.

The collection will be available from 7 August on www.readpleasefindattached.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.