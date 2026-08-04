From Boardroom to Bookshelf: Marketing Executive Yvonne Acheampong set to release debut fiction collection

Audio By Carbonatix
After years of navigating client presentations, pitch rooms, deadlines and the fast-paced world of advertising, Ghanaian marketing and communications professional Yvonne Acheampong is bringing those experiences to life in an exciting new way.
On 7 August, Acheampong will release her debut short story collection, Please Find Attached- a witty, insightful and deeply relatable exploration of life inside a West African creative agency.
The collection follows a cast of memorable characters as they navigate ambition, office politics, impossible clients, career-defining moments, unexpected friendships and the quiet emotional realities of modern corporate life. While fictional, the stories capture experiences that will resonate with professionals across industries.
Drawing on more than a decade of experience in marketing, client service and corporate communications, Acheampong offers readers a rare glimpse behind the polished presentations and perfectly worded emails to reveal the people, pressures and personalities that drive the business world.
"Every office has stories. Some become inside jokes. Some become life lessons. Mine became a book."
Please Find Attached is a celebration of the creativity, resilience and humanity that exists.
The collection will be available from 7 August on www.readpleasefindattached.com
Latest Stories
-
Sinapi Aba defeats Sandvik to retain Corporate Match Play golf title
2 minutes
-
Four suspects arrested over GH¢94.5m gold robbery in Wassa Akropong
15 minutes
-
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demands parliamentary briefing on IMF policy coordination instrument
19 minutes
-
Government to formalise tricycle waste collectors, expand waste transfer stations
30 minutes
-
Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth
38 minutes
-
Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
54 minutes
-
Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
1 hour
-
Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
1 hour
-
Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
1 hour
-
Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
2 hours
-
Supporting breastfeeding starts with the family: why fathers matter
2 hours
-
Mahama praises Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa recovery, cites Ghana’s Pan-African solidarity
2 hours
-
Police investigate deaths of two Beninese women found in Tamale hotel room
2 hours
-
Freedom is never a gift; it must be earned – Mahama
2 hours