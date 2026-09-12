From dream homes to mortgage plans: JoyNews-Repubic Bank Habitat Fair closes Day 2 on a high

The dream of owning a home took centre stage at the JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair on Saturday, September 12, as prospective homeowners turned up in numbers to seek answers, explore options and engage experts in Ghana’s housing sector.

Day Two of the three-day fair at the Marina Mall in Accra ended with a strong turnout, with visitors moving from one exhibition stand to another as they explored everything from mortgage financing and real estate to construction, interior décor, security and renewable energy.

For many of the visitors, the fair was an opportunity to move beyond simply thinking about owning a home and begin understanding what it takes to make that dream a reality.

Questions around financing featured prominently, with prospective homeowners engaging representatives of Republic Bank Ghana on mortgage facilities, eligibility, repayment arrangements and the requirements for purchasing, building or renovating a home.

The bank’s representatives also interacted with salaried workers, self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners seeking information on financing options suited to their individual circumstances.

But financing was only one part of the conversations.

Visitors also sought advice from property and construction professionals, explored home improvement solutions and checked out products designed to make homes more comfortable, secure and energy efficient.

The fair brought together businesses and professionals from across the housing and property industry, giving patrons the opportunity to compare products and services and get direct answers from industry experts.

For exhibitors, the interactions provided an opportunity to connect directly with people at different stages of their homeownership journey, while visitors gained practical information to help them make more informed decisions.

With Day Two now concluded, the JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair enters its final day on Sunday, September 13.

The final day is expected to provide another opportunity for prospective homeowners, property investors and members of the public to engage exhibitors and experts and explore solutions to their housing needs.

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Photo Credit: David Andoh

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.