From Nyameduase to academic leaderhsip : The inspiring rise of Dr Richard Owusu Nyarko

The academic journey of Dr Richard Owusu Nyarko, the Immediate Past Vice President and Head of Academics at the Ghana Christian University College (GCUC), from a young student from the Ashanti regional town of Bekwai to an internationally recognised medical scholar is a testament to what results of perseverance are.

His story represents that of inspiration and perseverance.

Born at Nyameduase, a suburb of Bekwai, to Gifty Adjei Boateng and Yaw Owusu Boateng, Dr Nyarko's academic development started early. After passing his BECE with distinction at Holy Child School in Obuasi, he was admitted to the Kumasi Anglican Secondary School (KASS).

He won a Knatto Complex Limited scholarship for his undergraduate studies at Presbyterian University College to lay the groundwork for what would become a dual-track career in the profession of medicine and management.

With the support of his mentor, Raymond Amedior, he embarked on a journey to become a medical doctor. He started medical school education, a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree program, in Ghana and then transitioned into the Doctor of Medicine (MD) program of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the American International University of West Africa (AIUWA) in The Gambia.

Not only did he graduate, but he rather excelled as he passed the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME, USA) IFOM 1 & 2 and emerged as the valedictorian of his graduating class.

Upon his return to Ghana, as a mandatory requirement for all foreign-trained medical doctors, his credentials were verified by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council to pave the way to further processes of being licensed as a medical doctor in Ghana.

Dr Nyarko (M.D., PhD) is also registered and a licensed medical doctor in the East African Community (EAC), highlighting his versatility and regional influence.

With a burning desire to do more, Dr Nyarko enrolled in and completed a second master's degree in Clinical Leadership and Management (MSc-CLAM) at the University of Ghana and holds an Advanced Mastery Certificate in Business Administration and Enterprise Leadership (Management and Administration option) from the Graduate School of Governance and Leadership (GSGL).

Through the Ghana Communication Technology University, Cass Europe, France, Dr Nyarko pursued a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) program in Health Care Management.

Through his hard work, he advanced from an adjunct lecturer to a senior lecturer position at the Ghana Christian University College, which is affiliated with the University of Development Studies.

He was the first GTEC-approved and qualified dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the university college.

Under his leadership, he formed several academic committees, such as the Committee on Field Industry and Clinical Activities (COFICA), the Committee on Public Lecture, In-Service Training, and Seminars (COPLITS), the Committee on End of Semester Examinations Review, Modulation, and Acceptance (COESERMA), and the Ethical Research Review Committee (ERRC).

Dr Nyarko is also credited with the introduction of the role of principal faculty administrators for the university college and helped develop an organogram for the Faculty of Health Sciences for its functions.

As the immediate past vice president of the Ghana Christian University College, he oversaw academic affairs, bringing a wealth of research experience to the role, publishing over 40 peer-reviewed articles across international journals, and contributing vital data to fields ranging from medicine, surgery, and pharmacology to Public health.

Breaking International Barriers

Dr Nyarko is not only a local leader but also a global trailblazer. He is a surgical resident with the College of Surgeons, East Central and Southern Africa.

He holds the distinct honour of being the following:

The first African admitted as a diplomat and Fellow of the American Professional Wound Care Association, as well as the first African to become a fellow of the American College of Clinical Wound Specialists.

He maintains active memberships in the American Heart Association, the Medical Association of Tanzania, and the African Association of Physiological Sciences.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.