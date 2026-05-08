From Nyameduase to academic leaderhsip : The inspiring rise of Dr Richard Owusu Nyarko

Audio By Carbonatix
The academic journey of Dr Richard Owusu Nyarko, the Immediate Past Vice President and Head of Academics at the Ghana Christian University College (GCUC), from a young student from the Ashanti regional town of Bekwai to an internationally recognised medical scholar is a testament to what results of perseverance are.
His story represents that of inspiration and perseverance.
Born at Nyameduase, a suburb of Bekwai, to Gifty Adjei Boateng and Yaw Owusu Boateng, Dr Nyarko's academic development started early. After passing his BECE with distinction at Holy Child School in Obuasi, he was admitted to the Kumasi Anglican Secondary School (KASS).
He won a Knatto Complex Limited scholarship for his undergraduate studies at Presbyterian University College to lay the groundwork for what would become a dual-track career in the profession of medicine and management.
With the support of his mentor, Raymond Amedior, he embarked on a journey to become a medical doctor. He started medical school education, a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree program, in Ghana and then transitioned into the Doctor of Medicine (MD) program of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the American International University of West Africa (AIUWA) in The Gambia.
Not only did he graduate, but he rather excelled as he passed the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME, USA) IFOM 1 & 2 and emerged as the valedictorian of his graduating class.
Upon his return to Ghana, as a mandatory requirement for all foreign-trained medical doctors, his credentials were verified by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council to pave the way to further processes of being licensed as a medical doctor in Ghana.
Dr Nyarko (M.D., PhD) is also registered and a licensed medical doctor in the East African Community (EAC), highlighting his versatility and regional influence.
With a burning desire to do more, Dr Nyarko enrolled in and completed a second master's degree in Clinical Leadership and Management (MSc-CLAM) at the University of Ghana and holds an Advanced Mastery Certificate in Business Administration and Enterprise Leadership (Management and Administration option) from the Graduate School of Governance and Leadership (GSGL).
Through the Ghana Communication Technology University, Cass Europe, France, Dr Nyarko pursued a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) program in Health Care Management.
Through his hard work, he advanced from an adjunct lecturer to a senior lecturer position at the Ghana Christian University College, which is affiliated with the University of Development Studies.
He was the first GTEC-approved and qualified dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the university college.
Under his leadership, he formed several academic committees, such as the Committee on Field Industry and Clinical Activities (COFICA), the Committee on Public Lecture, In-Service Training, and Seminars (COPLITS), the Committee on End of Semester Examinations Review, Modulation, and Acceptance (COESERMA), and the Ethical Research Review Committee (ERRC).
Dr Nyarko is also credited with the introduction of the role of principal faculty administrators for the university college and helped develop an organogram for the Faculty of Health Sciences for its functions.
As the immediate past vice president of the Ghana Christian University College, he oversaw academic affairs, bringing a wealth of research experience to the role, publishing over 40 peer-reviewed articles across international journals, and contributing vital data to fields ranging from medicine, surgery, and pharmacology to Public health.
Breaking International Barriers
Dr Nyarko is not only a local leader but also a global trailblazer. He is a surgical resident with the College of Surgeons, East Central and Southern Africa.
He holds the distinct honour of being the following:
The first African admitted as a diplomat and Fellow of the American Professional Wound Care Association, as well as the first African to become a fellow of the American College of Clinical Wound Specialists.
He maintains active memberships in the American Heart Association, the Medical Association of Tanzania, and the African Association of Physiological Sciences.
Latest Stories
-
From Nyameduase to academic leaderhsip : The inspiring rise of Dr Richard Owusu Nyarko
50 minutes
-
Security guard accused of raping KNUST students hit with robbery charge
58 minutes
-
Police secure conviction of reckless driver following viral video
1 hour
-
GRIDCo appoints Frank Asirifi Otchere as Chief Executive, confirms two deputy executives
2 hours
-
Parliament ready to pass Property Rights of Spouses Bill under urgency – Speaker
2 hours
-
FIDA Ghana petitions Parliament to fast-track Property Rights of Spouses Bill
2 hours
-
Hantavirus Outbreak: Ghana Health Service heightens surveillance
2 hours
-
Eastern Regional NSA PRO laments poor conditions of service
2 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss Charles Amissah’s death, PDS, NAFCO arrests, and press freedom under Mahama
3 hours
-
GRASAG backs Rent Control over hostel price hikes, calls for urgent gov’t intervention
3 hours
-
Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes wins Football Writers’ men’s award
3 hours
-
Did the Bank of Ghana hide any losses?
4 hours
-
Medicine Society calls for fair process, cautions against blaming health workers in Amissah death report
4 hours
-
We remain committed to maintaining fiscal discipline to fast track BoG’s recovery – Seth Terkper
4 hours
-
The Brotherhood: Panel exposes major red flags in male friendships
5 hours