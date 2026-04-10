From under a tree to a corporate landmark: MDE Ghana opens ultra-modern head office

Modern Digital Electronics (MDE) Ghana — a company that has been in existence for over three decades — has officially opened its new ultra-modern head office in Kanda, Accra, marking a defining milestone in a remarkable journey that began with little more than a vision and a patch of shade at the airport.

The ceremony, attended by industry partners, government stakeholders, and well-wishers, was a celebration not only of bricks and mortar, but of decades of perseverance, sacrifice, and growth in Ghana's security and technology landscape.

Speaking at the official opening, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Benji Kwesi Tachie, painted a vivid picture of MDE's origins, recounting how the business was first conceived under a tree at the airport — with no conference room, no air conditioning, and no corporate furniture. What existed then was simply the boldness of one man's dream.

"Our story did not start in a big building, a boardroom, or a corporate environment. It started under a tree at the airport," Mr. Benji Kwesi Tachie told guests, paying special tribute to MDE's founder, Mr. John Yaw Tweneboah, whose tenacity transformed that humble beginning into one of Ghana's respected security and technology companies.

The new Kanda office, described as a symbol of progress and stability, represents MDE's growing footprint across the country, which now includes a presence at Terminal 2 and multiple airports nationwide. Mr. Benji Kwesi Tachie expressed deep appreciation to Ghana Airports Company Limited, acknowledging the institution as a trusted long-term partner whose early confidence helped shape the trajectory of the company.

Partners including Meridian Port Services, Scanport, and global Original Equipment Manufacturer SMITHS Detection were also recognised for their instrumental roles in MDE's growth. Mr. Benji Kwesi Tachie noted that such partnerships have pushed the company to continuously innovate and deliver quality service.

Looking ahead, MDE's leadership outlined an ambitious expansion agenda that includes ventures into healthcare technology and infrastructure security, alongside plans to extend operations into the West African sub-region. Deals are reportedly being finalised with partners in Liberia and Sierra Leone (Freetown), positioning MDE as a future regional technology player.

In a statement following the launch, Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Osei Kofi Tweneboah, emphasized that MDE’s next phase will be driven by strong operational discipline and structured growth. “Our priority is to build systems that outlast individuals — ensuring that quality, reliability, and innovation are embedded in everything we do as we scale across the region,” he said.

The company also celebrated the return of its founder, Mr. Tweneboah, who recently returned from abroad following a period of medical care. His presence at the ceremony drew warm applause, with Mr. Tachie describing it as "not only a moment of relief but also a moment of celebration."

With a passionate team of engineers, technicians, administrators, and operations staff behind it, MDE Ghana says the opening of the Kanda office is not the end of the road — it is simply the beginning of the next chapter.

MDE’s broad service portfolio spans Aviation Security Solutions, Urban Security Solutions, Ports and Borders Security, Defence Security Solutions, and Security Screening Consulting. The company supplies, installs, and maintains high-resolution X-ray screening systems, walkthrough metal detectors, cargo scanners, and advanced detection technologies — all compliant with TSA, ECAC, and ICAO international standards. Backed by a 24/7 technical support team, rapid-response maintenance capability, and a reliable supply of genuine spare parts, MDE has earned its reputation as the trusted security technology partner for high-stakes environments across Ghana.

Representing the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, was the institution’s Group Finance Executive, Rev. Dr. John Okwesie Arthur, who delivered a powerful tribute. “For nearly three decades, Modern Digital Electronics has proven itself as a dependable and strategic partner to Ghana Airports Company Limited,” Rev. Dr. Arthur declared.

He underscored the critical role of MDE’s Smiths Detection screening systems — including Omniscan units and Akway Metal Detection — describing them as “frontline defenses in our national and international obligation to passengers.” He praised MDE’s after-sales excellence, noting that the company’s responsiveness in maintenance and fault resolution had “ensured operational efficiency in all our airports.” Rev. Dr. Arthur closed with a resounding charge: “May this new head office be a place of innovation, excellence and extraordinary service delivery. May it empower you to reach greater heights and to continue setting benchmarks in safety, security and operational reliability.”

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