FRRG raises questions over GH¢36.35m GoldBod reclamation budget

The Forum for Responsible Resource Governance (FRRG) has demanded answers from the Ghana Gold Board over the funding, approval process and implementation framework for its proposed GH¢36.35 million land reclamation programme.

The group said the scale of the proposed expenditure raises concerns about transparency and accountability, particularly because details of the project’s design and execution have not been publicly disclosed.

GoldBod recently announced that it would finance a nationwide land reclamation, rehabilitation and reforestation programme in partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces and the Forestry Commission.

According to the FRRG, several key issues remain unanswered, including whether the project was incorporated into GoldBod’s approved budget for 2026 and whether it received the necessary approval from the institution’s governing board and supervising ministry.

The organisation argued that these questions are critical given the significant financial commitment involved.

The Forum further questioned how GoldBod arrived at the project cost and what outcomes taxpayers should expect.

“How did the Gold Board arrive at a figure of GH¢36.35 million and how many hectares of land is this amount expected to reclaim?” the group asked. It also sought clarity on the duration of the project and the mechanisms that would be employed to guarantee value for money.

The FRRG stressed that the public deserves full disclosure before the initiative proceeds.

“These questions and more make it imperative for the Gold Board and Government to seriously reconsider and rethink this land reclamation project,” the statement said, adding that transparency must be at the centre of any large-scale public expenditure.

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