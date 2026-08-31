Fuel prices set to rise again from Sept 1; petrol could hit GH¢16.21 – COPEC

Audio By Carbonatix
Petroleum prices at the pumps are expected to rise marginally from Tuesday, September 1, 2026, according to the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC).
The projected increases are expected to affect petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
COPEC says the adjustments are largely driven by movements in international petroleum product prices, despite a recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar.
Its analysis shows that global crude oil prices fell marginally from $90.41 to $89.30 per barrel during the current pricing window.
The cedi also strengthened against the dollar, with the average interbank rate improving from GH¢11.800 to GH¢11.5166 per dollar.
That represents an appreciation of about 2.39%.
Despite these developments, COPEC says changes in the Free-On-Board (FOB) prices of refined petroleum products are expected to push pump prices higher.
Petrol is projected to sell at about GH¢16.21 per litre, representing an estimated 5% increase from the current mean pump price of GH¢15.43.
Diesel is also expected to rise to approximately GH¢17.61 per litre.
That would represent an estimated 2.58% increase over the current mean price of GH¢17.17 per litre.
LPG is similarly projected to record a marginal increase, with COPEC estimating a price of approximately GH¢14.19 per kilogramme.
The projected adjustments mean motorists and LPG consumers could face higher costs at the pumps from the start of September, depending on the prices set by individual oil marketing companies.
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