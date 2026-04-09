Future of Africa hosts 2026 conference, urges protection not punishment for street-connected youth

Future of Africa (FOA) has called for a shift in how society responds to children and young people living on the streets, urging protection and support instead of punishment.

The call was made during the organisation’s 2026 Street Residents’ Listening Conference held at the ISSER Auditorium of the University of Ghana in Accra on April 8.

The annual event brought together street-connected youth, policymakers, civil society groups and community leaders to discuss more inclusive and humane approaches to child protection.

Held ahead of the International Day for Street Children, this year’s conference was organised under the theme “Protect, Not Punish”, which organisers say is meant to challenge existing responses to children in street situations.

The conference created space for direct engagement, placing the experiences of street-connected youth at the centre of discussions on policy, protection and long-term reintegration.

Participants heard firsthand accounts from young people living on the streets, who spoke about their daily struggles, their encounters with public institutions and the barriers they face in accessing education, safety and opportunities.

Organisers said these insights exposed gaps in current social protection systems, while also pointing to possible solutions.

The discussions also highlighted FOA’s Norviwo Innovation, a programme designed to provide structured, community-based pathways for reintegration and long-term support. In addition, the organisation introduced “Hometowns of Hope”, a pilot initiative aimed at preventing rural-urban migration by equipping young people with skills and mentorship within their local communities.

Founder of Future of Africa, Mr TK Azaglo, said the focus must remain on creating real opportunities for vulnerable children.

“Every child and young person has the right to grow up in safety, dignity, and opportunity,” he said.

He added that the conference was not only about raising awareness but also about finding practical solutions.

“This conference is not just about highlighting the challenges of street-connected youth. It is about listening, learning, and building solutions together,” he said.

Mr Azaglo explained that the organisation is working to provide “tangible pathways for transformation that empower young people to thrive in their communities rather than be forced to survive on the streets.”

Keynote speaker Mr Steven Odarteifio also stressed the importance of listening as a starting point for change.

“Future of Africa is demonstrating that listening is not passive. It is the first step toward meaningful action,” he said.

He noted that “protection, education, and skills are the foundations of change,” adding that when the voices of street residents are prioritised, the solutions developed are “not only practical but also sustainable.”

The conference also served as a platform to strengthen collaboration among government agencies, academic institutions and civil society organisations.

Participants discussed the need for coordinated action to improve social safety nets and develop community-based responses that can be sustained over time.

Future of Africa said it remains committed to supporting children and young people in street situations through mentorship, structured programmes and skills development.

The organisation noted that the conference forms part of its broader efforts to not only change individual lives but also influence policies and public attitudes affecting street-connected youth.

Future of Africa is a non-profit organisation focused on helping children and young people transition out of street life into independent and productive futures, while advocating for inclusive policies and stronger social protection systems.

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