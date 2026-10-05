GBfoods Ghana rewards loyal consumers with brand-new SUV and paid trips

GBfoods Ghana has hosted the grand prize awards ceremony for Akyɛdeɛ Sokoo promotion, its nationwide National Consumer Promotion (NCP) spanning their flagship brands, Gino and Pomo; rewarding over two million consumers with airtime and electrical appliances, five ultimate winners with a fully paid trip to a dream

destination and crowning one ultimate winner with a brand-new Geely Coolray.

The promotion, which featured bi-weekly draws from its launch, attracted more than 12 million entries from both Gino and Pomo loyalists nationwide and culminating in a grand draw under the supervision of the NLA a few weeks ago.

This awards event was to climax the well participated promotion, bringing together the six grand prize winners, trade partners, media partners and staff of GBfoods Ghana Limited to celebrate and reward their loyalty and commitment to the brands.

“We are indeed excited for our consumers being rewarded with household essentials and contributing in our small way of enhancing the quality of life while celebrating local flavours” said Ewuraba Adusei, Marketing Director, GBfoods Ghana.

Throughout the promotion, Akyɛdeɛ Sokoo rewarded loyal Gino and Pomo consumers with over 100 household appliances, including; Television sets, Gas cookers, Chest freezers, Microwaves and Cookware sets. Consumers also received instant airtime rewards totaling GH₵2.5 million, adding to the excitement of the campaign.

On his part, Noah Akellasoore Adintoghe, Senior Category Manager, GBfoods Ghana, added: “From gas cookers to airtime to a brand-new Geely Coolray, we set out to reward Ghanaians at every stage of this promotion. Seeing our winners’ reactions today is the best part of this journey.”

For the ultimate winner, Paul Nyame, the prize was an unforgettable surprise.

“Winning this SUV still doesn’t feel real to me,” he said. “I only entered the promotion twice and did not believe my luck when the call came through from GBfoods.

To every Ghanaian household still cooking with these brands, keep buying, because you never know when it’s your turn.”

GBfoods Ghana expressed its profound gratitude to consumers for the love and support shown to its brands throughout the promotion.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.