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GH¢2 diesel price cut offers little relief to Ghanaians – Miracles Aboagye

Source: Myjoyonline  
  5 August 2026 7:59am
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An aide to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has argued that the government's GH¢2 reduction in diesel prices does not provide meaningful relief to Ghanaians because fuel remains more expensive than it was when the current administration assumed office.

According to him, the real issue is not the amount deducted from the pump price but whether the reduction has significantly eased the financial burden on consumers.

His comments follow President John Dramani Mahama's directive on August 3, 2026, to reduce the price of diesel by GH¢2 per litre in response to recent fuel price increases.

Speaking to Citi FM, Mr Aboagye said the effectiveness of the intervention should be judged by its overall impact on the cost of living.

"The question is not about how much he is removing. It is what impact the two cedis is making in the global picture," he said.

He argued that despite the reduction, fuel prices remain a major driver of high transport fares and the rising cost of goods and services.

"As we speak, even with the removal of the two cedis, fuel prices are still more expensive than they met it," Mr Aboagye stated.

The NPP official said the government should be assessed against the promises it made to reduce the cost of living for Ghanaians.

"The promise was a sacred one to the people of this country. He said he was going to make it cheaper, make it less expensive for the Ghanaian people."

Mr Aboagye also questioned why fuel prices remain elevated despite improvements in key economic indicators such as inflation and the exchange rate.

He maintained that while the reduction is welcome, it has not eliminated the broader economic impact of high fuel prices on households.

"The Ghanaian people are talking about the fact that the NDC came to meet a litre of fuel at the pumps at a certain price and today, even with the two cedis removed, it is more expensive than they met it," he added.

Mr Aboagye concluded that the government should focus on delivering tangible and lasting relief rather than introducing measures that, in his view, do little to change the economic realities facing ordinary Ghanaians.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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