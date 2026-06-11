GH₵94bn Negative Equity: Is it time for the Bank of Ghana to think like investors or step too far?

Dr A. M. Mashood, Esq. Attorney-at-Law (Ghana & New York, USA) Tax Controversy/Digital Asset Practice

Introduction

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) faces a pressing challenge. As of 2025, its negative equity position has reportedly worsened to approximately GHS 94 billion (US$ 7,965,585,380.00), driven largely by the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), monetary policy operations, and exchange rate-related losses. While central banks can technically function with negative equity, doing so indefinitely risks undermining credibility, policy effectiveness, and market confidence. Notwithstanding the traditionally well-established strategies for managing central bank’s liquidity challenges, I ask: Should the Bank of Ghana consider investing in digital assets as one of its major strategies for managing its negative equity, or is that a step too far?

II. The Mathematics vrs. the Mandate: What the Illustration tells us

Recapitalizing a central bank is rarely a one-year exercise. It is typically a multi-year process. In this sense, a case can be made for the BoG to think analogously to a long-term investor with respect to digital assets, but only up to the point where central banking constraints re-assert primacy. If BoG, for instance decides to invest in Bitcoin for a period of 10 – 15 years, the mathematics is intriguing. Consider a GHS 10 billion (US$ 846,381,718.00) investment in Bitcoin or a diversified digital asset portfolio:

At 20% annual growth, the GHS 10 billion becomes approximately GH¢62 billion (US$ 5,253,896,740.00) in 10 years. At 25% annual growth, it reaches about GHS 93 billion (US$ 7,880,845,110.00) in roughly 10 years; and At 30% annual growth, it grows to around GH¢138 billion (US$ 11,694,157,260.00) in approximately 9 years.

Historically, Bitcoin has generated annualized returns exceeding 30% over long periods.

From a purely computational standpoint, a carefully structured digital asset strategy could generate gains sufficient to offset a substantial portion of the BoG's negative equity over a decade, but the real issue is not mathematics, it is central banking. The strong objection is not that such returns are impossible. It is that Central banks are not sovereign wealth funds. Their primary objectives are price stability, financial stability, reserve preservation, and credibility. Most prioritise assets with low default risk and deep liquidity.

III. Global Precedent and Sovereign Innovation

The suggestion that the BoG consider a limited strategic allocation to Bitcoin is rooted in an emerging global dialogue regarding sovereign balance sheet diversification. This exploration is heavily informed by recent, unprecedented policy shifts in the United States, most notably the establishment of a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile under a 2025 Executive Order. The fact that the U.S. Treasury has begun building infrastructure to manage seized and sovereign digital assets has effectively shifted Bitcoin from a speculative retail instrument into a recognized matter of national economic strategy.

For an emerging market central bank like the BoG, which already manages complex portfolios through its Financial Markets Department, the U.S. debate offers an important proof of concept for "Digital Gold" (pseudonym for Bitcoin). Proponents argue that Bitcoin’s absolute mathematical scarcity (capped at 21 million units) and global decentralization make it a highly potent asymmetric hedge against the inflationary devaluation of traditional fiat currencies. For nations navigating foreign exchange volatility and seeking to enhance long-term national wealth, a minor, controlled exposure to an uncorrelated, high-growth asset could theoretically act as a modern extension of traditional gold accumulation strategies.

IV. Volatility in the Context of Long-Term Recapitalization

The historical performance of Bitcoin suggests that a long-term strategic allocation could materially enhance the Bank of Ghana's balance sheet over a 10 - 15 year horizon. While past performance does not guarantee future results, the asset's historical appreciation warrants serious consideration as a supplementary reserve asset. Given the Bank's monetary stability mandate, such exposure should complement rather than replace traditional recapitalization measures.

However, it is important to explain that the volatility objection to Bitcoin and other digital assets is often overstated when evaluated in the context of a long-term, limited-allocation strategy, particularly for an institution such as the BoG that is not dependent on the investment for immediate liquidity or short-term balance sheet support. Volatility is principally a short-term phenomenon, whereas recapitalization is inherently a medium to long-term objective. A strategic allocation to Bitcoin should, therefore, be assessed over a 10- to 15-year period rather than through the lens of daily or annual price fluctuations.

Since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin has experienced multiple significant corrections, some exceeding 50%, yet its long-term trajectory has been one of substantial appreciation, making it one of the best-performing asset classes of the modern era. Importantly, the Bank would not be relying on digital assets as its primary recapitalization mechanism but as a complementary component of a broader strategy anchored by conventional measures such as government recapitalization bonds, retained earnings, gold reserves, sale-lease back of its newly constructed Head Office, and prudent reserve management. The Minister for Finance has indicated that the BoG should explore internal and market-based mechanisms to address its negative equity position and strengthen its balance sheet, rather than rely on a government bailout.

In this context, a modest investment in Bitcoin would limit downside exposure while preserving significant upside potential. Moreover, the greater strategic risk may not be measured solely by the volatility of participation, but also by the opportunity cost of complete non-participation in an emerging asset class that is increasingly attracting institutional, sovereign, and corporate interest. Accordingly, the relevant policy question is not whether digital assets are volatile, but whether a carefully governed and appropriately sized allocation can enhance long-term reserve performance and contribute meaningfully to the Bank's restoration of positive equity without compromising monetary and financial stability.

V. Modalities for a BOG Digital Asset Investment Strategy

Should the BoG determine that a limited strategic allocation to Bitcoin or other qualifying digital assets is appropriate, several implementation models are available. First, the Bank could hold Bitcoin directly as part of its reserve portfolio, utilizing its existing reserve management framework while adopting appropriate custody, cybersecurity, and risk-management arrangements. Alternatively, the Bank could obtain exposure through regulated third-party structures, including institutional custodians, exchange-traded investment vehicles, or specialized service providers, subject to clearly defined mandates and oversight mechanisms. A phased approach may be particularly appropriate, beginning with a modest pilot allocation and periodic review before any expansion of exposure.

Regardless of the model adopted, any allocation should be supported by a comprehensive governance framework addressing custody, cybersecurity, valuation, accounting treatment, legal and regulatory compliance, liquidity management, and prudent exposure limits consistent with the Bank's mandate to preserve monetary and financial stability.

VI. Conclusion

The question is not whether digital assets should replace conventional central bank reserve management tools. In all practical sense, they should not. Rather, the question is whether a carefully governed, modest, and long-term allocation to Bitcoin can serve as a complementary component of a broader recapitalization and balance-sheet strengthening strategy. While reasonable concerns regarding volatility, governance, and reserve management must be addressed, the historical performance and increasing institutional adoption of Bitcoin suggest that the asset merits serious consideration as part of a diversified and prudently managed reserve portfolio. Given the magnitude of the BoG's negative equity position and the need to explore innovative yet responsible solutions, a properly structured digital asset strategy may provide an additional avenue for enhancing reserve performance and supporting the restoration of positive equity over time without compromising the Bank's core policy objectives.

As regulatory frameworks for digital assets continue to evolve globally, any such initiative would benefit from careful legal, regulatory, and operational analysis informed by international best practices and local market realities. The development of a digital asset reserve strategy would necessarily require specialized expertise in both the legal and technical dimensions of digital assets, areas that remain relatively nascent within many jurisdictions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.