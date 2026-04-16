Ghana declares its first-ever Marine Protected Area

Ghana has declared its first-ever Marine Protected Area (MPA) in the Greater Cape Three Points enclave of the Western Region, marking a historic milestone towards its ocean governance and environmental conservation.

The MPA would cover about 700 square kilometres of biodiversity-rich coastal waters in 21 communities within the Greater Cape Three Points enclave.

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who officially declared the MPA at Busua, in the Ahanta West Municipality, said the declaration of Ghana’s first-ever MPA reaffirmed the government’s resolve to safeguard the ocean that sustained the millions of people who depended on it for their livelihoods.

According to her, the move was firmly anchored in both national and international laws, thereby reinforcing Ghana’s position in ocean governance and marine conservation.

She said scientific evidence suggested that Ghana’s fish stock was on a steady decline, with far-reaching consequences for food security and associated economic impacts on coastal communities.

“Government has chosen to act boldly, and the Marine Protected Area that we declare today is a critical measure in our national strategy.

“The protection of this area goes far beyond conserving fish; it secures the ecological foundation upon which sustainable fisheries and the communities that depend on them must be built,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted.

She assured the affected communities that the MPA did not mean a total ban on fishing activities or the closure of the sea to them, but was a measure to rebuild, replenish, and sustain fish stocks.

She said the government was committed to supporting the communities with viable alternatives to sustain their livelihoods and to ensure participatory governance of the MPA for shared prosperity.

The Vice President said: “Ghana has developed a balanced mixed-use management approach, and this means that fishing communities will continue to have access to these waters, but we will shift from practices that degrade the environment and habitats, and deplete stocks to sustainable methods that will allow the ocean to recover, regenerate, and thrive.”

She commended the team at the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, the MPA Technical Advisory Committee, and other partners who worked diligently to bring the MPA to fruition.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang also expressed appreciation to chiefs and people of the 21 coastal communities designated as MPA zones for their patience, engagement, and participation in making the MPA possible.

Madam Emelia Arthur, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, said the declaration of the first MPA signalled a bold and irreversible step towards protecting Ghana’s ocean, restoring fisheries, and securing the future of coastal communities.

She said the move reflected the country’s commitment to sustainably harness its ocean resources for economic growth, job creation, and environmental resilience, while also signalling a new direction in which conservation and prosperity were not in conflict but in partnership.

Mr Kofi Agbogah, the Executive Director of Hen Mpoano, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), who facilitated the creation of the MPA, said the achievement reflected the leadership of the Government of Ghana, the wisdom of traditional authorities, the resilience of coastal communities, and the commitment of partners who believed that Ghana could take this bold step.

He called on stakeholders to build systems and partnerships, including ecological monitoring systems and data collection tools, among others, for the long-term success of the MPA.

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