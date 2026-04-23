Ghana has potential to become ‘country of champions’ – Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz has tipped Ghana to become a “country of champions” following his unveiling as coach of the Ghana national football team.

Queiroz was officially presented to the public on Thursday, April 23, having been hired for the next four months until after the World Cup.

The experienced coach, who has less than 50 days until the global showpiece, is tasked with stabilising the team after four successive defeats under his predecessor Otto Addo.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L for the World Cup, where they will face England, Croatia and Panama.

"In this moment, I have to put 99.9% of my attention on the results and the success of the World Cup," Queiroz said.

"I wish God blesses me with the right and best results for Ghana, and if it happens as I expect, I will be very happy to give my contribution.

"This [Ghana] is a country of footballers. I believe that the day Ghana will be able to manage the present and the future in this way, this country will not be only a country of footballers but a country of champions.”

Full unveiling coverage

The Black Stars are aiming to reach the knockout phase for the first time since their historic run in 2010.

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