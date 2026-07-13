Ghana to host 2026 African Cashew Alliance Conference and Expo

Ghana has been selected to host the 2026 African Cashew Alliance (ACA) Annual Cashew Conference and Expo, bringing together more than 600 stakeholders from across the global cashew value chain.

The flagship event of the African cashew industry will take place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel under the theme: “Sustainable Cashew Supply through Policy, Investment and Partnership” from Tuesday, September 15 to Saturday, September 18, 2026.

The conference is expected to attract more than 600 local and international participants from over 30 countries, including cashew producers, processors, traders, exporters, buyers, policymakers, development partners, financial institutions, researchers and service providers.

This will be the second time Ghana is hosting the ACA Annual Cashew Conference, having previously hosted the event in 2013.

The 2026 edition is being organised in partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Tree Crops Development Authority, with support from the European Union (EU), the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), and the GIZ/MOVE Project.

President of the ACA Board of Directors, Ibrahim Sanfo, said the conference presents an opportunity to highlight Ghana’s progress in the cashew sector, attract investments and promote local processing and value addition.

He noted that the event will also reinforce Ghana’s position as a key player in Africa’s cashew industry.

“The Conference in Ghana presents a unique opportunity to showcase the significant progress made in the country’s cashew sector, attract new investments, promote local processing and value addition, while reinforcing Ghana’s leadership role in Africa’s cashew industry,” Mr Sanfo said.

The conference comes at a time when the global cashew sector is seeking sustainable solutions to improve supply reliability and strengthen the competitiveness of the industry.

Discussions will focus on areas including sustainable production, financing and investment opportunities, policy and regulatory frameworks, market trends, value addition, food safety standards, climate resilience and strategic partnerships.

The event will feature high-level panel discussions, technical workshops, thematic forums and presentations from industry experts.

Participants will also have opportunities for Business-to-Business (B2B) engagements aimed at creating new partnerships and expanding investment opportunities.

The ACA Expo, which forms part of the conference, will showcase cashew products, technologies, innovations and services from organisations across the global cashew value chain.

Registration for participation, exhibitions and B2B meetings is currently open, with the ACA inviting stakeholders from Ghana, Africa and beyond to take part in the event.

The African Cashew Alliance, established in 2006, is an association of African and international businesses working to promote a globally competitive cashew industry on the continent.

The organisation represents stakeholders across the entire cashew value chain, including producers, processors, traders, exporters and international buyers.

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