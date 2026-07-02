Ghanaian’s death not connected to anti-immigration protests — Leader of Concerned Ghanaians in South Africa

The Leader of the Concerned Ghanaians in South Africa, Bra Moro, has dismissed reports linking the killing of a Ghanaian national to the recent anti-immigration protests in South Africa, insisting that the incident occurred before the nationwide demonstrations began.

According to him, conflating the two incidents risks creating misinformation that could further complicate the situation for Ghanaians living in South Africa.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Thursday, June 2, Bra Moro explained that the deceased was shot on June 29, 2026, a day before anti-immigration demonstrators embarked on nationwide marches on June 30.

"The gentleman was shot on June 29th, 2026, which had nothing to do with the March and March protests," he stated.

His comments come amid heightened concern following anti-immigration demonstrations in several South African cities, where protesters called for stricter enforcement of immigration laws. The protests have prompted foreign missions, including Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria, to advise their nationals to remain indoors, suspend business activities temporarily and avoid unnecessary movement until tensions subside.

Bra Moro cautioned against attributing every incident involving foreign nationals to the ongoing demonstrations, stressing that inaccurate reporting could have unintended consequences for the Ghanaian community.

"...and we rather dilute it, you make it more difficult for us Ghanaians in SA," he said.

He indicated that the circumstances surrounding the Ghanaian's death were separate from the anti-immigration protests and alleged that the attack was carried out by a vigilante group rather than individuals participating in the organised demonstrations.

His comments come after the South African government publicly challenged claims made by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the circumstances surrounding the killing of a Ghanaian national in Cape Town.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 2, South Africa’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, who also chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, said Ghana’s account of the incident was “factually incorrect” and not supported by police investigations.

Ghanaian authorities had earlier suggested that the Ghanaian national was fatally wounded on June 30 during anti-immigrant demonstrations linked to xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

But South African authorities rejected that version, stating that the victim was attacked at his workplace on June 29 in what police suspect was a criminal incident unrelated to any demonstrations.

According to the Western Cape Police, the deceased was shot at a barbershop in Nyanga after unknown assailants allegedly stormed the premises, demanded money and shot him before fleeing. Police believe the motive may be extortion-related and say investigations are ongoing.

The Ghana High Commission has assured citizens that it is closely monitoring developments and maintaining regular contact with law enforcement agencies while urging Ghanaians to remain vigilant and comply with official safety directives.

Bra Moro appealed to the public and the media to exercise caution in reporting incidents involving Ghanaians in South Africa, stressing that accurate information would help prevent unnecessary panic and support ongoing diplomatic efforts to protect the Ghanaian community.

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