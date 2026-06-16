Ghana’s Tax-to-GDP ratio improves to 14% in 2025 – Deputy Finance Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has announced that Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio improved from approximately 12.3 percent to about 14 percent in 2025, describing the development as a sign of progress in the country’s efforts to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation and support fiscal sustainability.
Speaking during the opening session of the Korea High-Level Invitational Visit by the Ghanaian delegation under the Ghana Tax Modernisation Project (2023–2026) in the Republic of Korea, Mr. Ampem said the improvement reflects the gains being made under ongoing tax and public financial management reforms.
According to him, the government remains focused on sustaining macroeconomic stability following the successful completion of Ghana’s IMF-supported bailout programme while pursuing policies aimed at strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation and promoting inclusive economic growth.
While welcoming the improvement in revenue performance, Mr. Ampem noted that Ghana still has work to do to bring its tax effort in line with countries at similar levels of development.
“Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio, although improving from approximately 12.3 percent to about 14 percent in 2025, remains below the average for countries at similar levels of development.”
He stressed that the situation underscores the need for continued reforms to improve efficiency, reduce revenue leakages, expand the tax net, and strengthen voluntary tax compliance.
The Deputy Minister identified modern and integrated revenue administration systems, stronger institutional capacity, enhanced collaboration among state institutions, and greater use of technology as critical elements required to sustain progress.
He said this is why the Ghana Tax Modernisation Project has become strategically important to the government’s revenue mobilisation agenda.
The project, which is being implemented with support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency, the Korea Institute of Public Finance, and other partners, seeks to transform Ghana’s tax administration system through innovation, technology, institutional strengthening, and capacity development.
Mr. Ampem, who chairs the project’s Steering Committee, said the initiative is expected to culminate in a comprehensive Tax Modernisation Master Plan that will guide future reforms and support the creation of a more efficient, transparent, and citizen-centred revenue administration system.
He noted that, beyond improving revenue collection, the broader objective is to establish a modern, technology-driven tax administration framework that enhances efficiency, promotes transparency, strengthens public trust, and supports Ghana’s long-term development agenda.
The Deputy Minister also expressed appreciation to the Government of Korea and its development partners for their continued support, describing the partnership as critical to Ghana’s efforts to consolidate recent economic gains, strengthen fiscal sustainability, and accelerate institutional reforms.
He expressed confidence that the lessons from Korea’s development experience and the recommendations that will emerge from the project would help Ghana build a more resilient and effective tax system capable of financing the country’s development priorities.
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