Football

Gordon opens goal account as Barcelona equal best start

Source: BBC  
  11 October 2026 10:11pm
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Anthony Gordon scored his first competitive goal for Barcelona as they equalled their best start to a La Liga season with a comfortable victory over Getafe.

The 25-year-old England international, signed from Newcastle in May, opened the scoring at Camp Nou after 78 seconds with a deflected shot from 18 yards.

He played a role in Barca's second as his pressing forced a mistake from Getafe defender Zaid Romero, allowing Gabriel Jesus to steal possession, cut inside and direct a low shot into the corner.

Hansi Flick's side added a third after the break when Lamine Yamal curled a teasing cross into the box and Jules Kounde stabbed the ball home.

Barcelona's victory was their eighth consecutive win in La Liga this term, matching the start they made under Gerardo Martino in 2013-14.

The Blaugrana's victory took them to 24 points, five points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, having played the same number of matches.

Real Madrid, who defeated Villarreal 1-0 later on Saturday despite finishing with 10 men, are third on 18 points.

Flash Gordon stars

Gary Lineker scored his first goal for Barcelona in a 2-0 victory over Racing Santander on his La Liga debut in 1986.

Welshman Mark Hughes' maiden strike for Barca came in a league win by the same scoreline against Cadiz in his third appearance later that year.

More recently, Marcus Rashford opened his account for the Catalan club on his fourth outing, in a 2-1 win over Newcastle in last season's Champions League group stage.

Gordon has had to wait a little longer than those British exports to Barcelona - this was his seventh appearance - but he will still savour his first goal in the club's famous colours on the back of impressive displays for England in the Nations League.

A lengthy passing move culminated in a strike laced with a generous helping of Gordon's twinkle-toed magic.

The Liverpool-born winger played an inadvertent one-two off Getafe captain Djene Dakonam before slaloming his way towards the edge of the box.

Yes, Gordon's low shot was deflected off Mario Martin to leave Getafe goalkeeper David Soria wrong-footed in a scene of distorted perspective worthy of Picasso.

But, judging by the former Everton and Newcastle player's celebration, he did not care a jot.

Gordon was mobbed by his team-mates as he let out a guttural roar, thumped the Barca badge on his chest and finished with his archer impression.

A goal on top of four assists underlines how a flash Gordon can leave even the most merciless defences powerless.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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