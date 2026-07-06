Governing The Rain: Flood risk, institutional failure, and the politics of urban infrastructure in Accra

Introduction and Background

Every rainy season, Accra floods. Properties are submerged, livelihoods are disrupted, and in the most acute episodes, lives are lost. Emergency response teams are deployed, ministerial statements are issued, and parliamentary questions are raised. And then the rains recede, the cameras leave, and the institutional conditions that produced the flooding remain precisely as they were – ready to produce it again the following year.

This is not just a natural disaster cycle. It is also a governance cycle. The distinction is not merely semantic. It determines whether the appropriate response is emergency management or institutional reform, whether the responsible actors are meteorological services or planning authorities, and whether the appropriate frame is climate adaptation or political accountability. Accra's perennial flooding is, at its analytical core, a failure of urban governance and understanding it as such is the necessary precondition for addressing it with any seriousness.

The Structural Anatomy of a Recurring Crisis

Accra's vulnerability to flooding is well-documented in the urban planning and hydrology literature. The city's topography – characterised by low-lying coastal plains, a network of rivers and streams including the Odaw River and Onyasia Creek, Kpeshie Creek, and a drainage system designed for a city a fraction of its current size – creates structural conditions of flood risk that rainfall intensifies but does not cause. Nkrumah et al. (2014) document the relationship between precipitation patterns and flood events in Greater Accra, establishing that while rainfall intensity has increased with climate variability, the primary driver of flood damage is not precipitation volume but drainage infrastructure inadequacy and land use change in flood-prone areas.

The city's population has grown from approximately 400,000 at independence in 1957 to an estimated 5.5 million in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area today – a more than tenfold increase that has been accompanied by rapid, largely unregulated urban expansion into floodplains, wetlands, and drainage corridors that historically served as natural water absorption and conveyance systems. Fokuo (2025) documents the spatial distribution of flood risk across Greater Accra, identifying communities along the Odaw River, Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Alajo, and Adabraka as among the most frequently inundated areas, with low-income households in informal settlements bearing the greatest burden of flood-related displacement and property loss.

The Governance Failure Behind the Flood

The physical conditions that make Accra flood-prone are, in large part, the product of governance failures that span multiple institutional domains. Three are analytically central.

The first is land use planning failure. Ghana's Land Use and Spatial Planning Act (2016) established a comprehensive framework for spatial planning, land use regulation, and development control. Its implementation has been partial, uneven, and persistently undermined by the political economy of land administration in Greater Accra – a context in which building permits are routinely granted for flood-prone areas, development control enforcement is chronically under-resourced, and the regulatory institutions responsible for spatial planning lack the operational capacity and political backing required to enforce their own frameworks.

The implementation gap between Ghana's spatial planning legislation and its operational reality is well-documented in the urban governance literature. Institutional fragmentation across multiple planning authorities, chronic resource constraints at the metropolitan and district assembly level, and the persistent susceptibility of development control processes to political interference have collectively undermined the capacity of Ghana's land use governance framework to function as an effective regulatory instrument in rapidly urbanising contexts.

The second is drainage infrastructure governance failure. Accra's formal drainage infrastructure – the network of channels, culverts, and retention facilities maintained by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Department of Urban Roads is chronically under-maintained, inadequately funded, and architecturally insufficient for the city's current population and land use configuration.

The Odaw drain, which runs through the heart of the city and constitutes its primary flood conveyance corridor, has been the subject of rehabilitation studies, master plans, and donor-funded intervention proposals for more than three decades. Its condition at the time of writing reflects the institutional fate of infrastructure whose maintenance is permanently deferred in favour of more politically visible expenditures. Nkrumah et al. (2014) identify drainage infrastructure maintenance as the single most impactful intervention available to reduce flood damage in Greater Accra – a finding that has been in the public domain for years without producing the sustained institutional response it warrants.

The third is institutional coordination failure. Flood risk governance in Greater Accra is distributed across a complex and poorly coordinated institutional landscape: the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, the National Disaster Management Organization, the Ghana Hydrological Authority, the Department of Urban Roads, the Lands Commission, and the Environmental Protection Authority, each hold partial jurisdiction over dimensions of flood risk management without any single institution holding clear accountability for the integrated governance of urban flood risk.

Owusu and Afutu-Kotey (2010) document the institutional fragmentation characterising urban flood management in Accra, identifying the absence of a coordinated governance framework across the city's multiple planning and infrastructure authorities as a primary obstacle to effective flood risk reduction in low-income urban communities.

The Political Economy of Institutional Inaction

The governance failures documented above are not, in the main, failures of knowledge. The technical understanding of Accra's flood risk – its causes, its geography, its mitigation options is well-developed in the academic and professional literature. The failures are failures of institutional incentive and political will.

Flood risk governance requires sustained investment in infrastructure that is invisible when it works, generates no ribbon-cutting opportunities, and produces returns on a timeline that exceeds the electoral cycle. The political economy of urban infrastructure in Ghana – like urban infrastructure politics in most developing democracies – systematically underinvests in maintenance and recurrent expenditure in favour of new construction projects that are visible, attributable, and electorally legible. The Odaw drain does not get rehabilitated not because the technical case is unclear but because the political returns on rehabilitation are diffuse and long-horizon in a governance context that rewards concentrated and immediate visibility.

This dynamic will not be corrected by better flood studies, improved early warning systems, or more responsive emergency management – though each of these has value. It will be corrected only when the institutional incentive architecture that produces chronic underinvestment in drainage maintenance is itself reformed: through performance accountability frameworks that make infrastructure maintenance a measurable governance output, through fiscal frameworks that ring-fence recurrent infrastructure expenditure from political reallocation, and through planning enforcement mechanisms that are sufficiently insulated from political interference to function as genuine development controls rather than bureaucratic formalities.

Accra will flood next rainy season again. Whether it floods the season after that, and the season after that, depends not on the rainfall but on whether Ghana's urban governance institutions develop the political will to govern the conditions that make flooding a governance choice rather than a natural inevitability.

Political Will, Electoral Incentives, and the Mahama Legacy Moment

The most consequential obstacle to resolving Accra's flood crisis is not technical capacity, financial resources, or institutional knowledge. It is political will – and political will, in Ghana's electoral democracy, is structurally shaped by the incentive architecture of competitive multiparty politics in ways that systematically disadvantage long-horizon infrastructure governance.

Ghana's political leadership is not ignorant of what needs to be done. The technical documentation of Accra's flood risk, the engineering specifications for drainage rehabilitation, the spatial planning frameworks for flood-prone area regulation, and the institutional coordination models for integrated urban flood governance are all available, have been available for years, and have been presented to successive administrations through multiple channels.

The problem is not a knowledge deficit. It is an incentive deficit. Drainage maintenance, land use enforcement, and spatial planning reform do not generate the electoral returns – the visible, attributable, immediately legible outputs that competitive elections reward – that justify the political capital their pursuit requires. A rehabilitated drain that prevents flooding generates no photograph. A new road, a commissioned hospital, or a stadium inauguration does. In a governance context where the next election is perpetually the dominant institutional horizon, the calculus against sustained infrastructure investment is rational even when it is, from a governance perspective, profoundly destructive.

Resnick (2014) identifies the electoral cycle as a primary structural obstacle to sustained urban infrastructure investment across African cities, establishing that the mismatch between the long-horizon returns on infrastructure maintenance and the short-horizon demands of competitive electoral politics is one of the most durable governance challenges in rapidly urbanising African contexts.

President John Mahama's return to office in January 2025 has been accompanied by a political framing that is analytically significant for the flood governance question. His administration has been described – both by his own communications and by the broader public discourse surrounding his return – as a legacy term: a final electoral mandate in which the dominant institutional logic is not re-election calculus but historical record.

In his inaugural address, President Mahama explicitly committed to setting a legacy that cannot be easily undone – a formulation that, if operationalised with institutional seriousness, creates precisely the political conditions under which long-horizon infrastructure governance becomes possible. A leader unconstrained by re-election incentives and explicitly oriented toward durable institutional legacy is, in structural terms, the political actor most capable of making the decisions that electoral cycles systematically defer.

There is genuine public hope invested in this framing. A significant segment of Ghana's policy community, urban professionals, and civic society actors has interpreted the legacy term commitment as an opportunity for the kind of governance reform that competitive electoral politics has historically prevented. That hope is not misplaced – but it is conditional. It is conditional on the Mahama administration recognising that legacy governance is not constituted by flagship projects alone. It is constituted by the institutional reforms that determine whether Ghana's cities are governable for the generation that follows.

Accra's flood crisis is a direct and immediate test of that proposition. The administration's "resetting agenda" – the overarching governance reform framework through which President Mahama has framed his third term – is an ambitious institutional program addressing economic stabilisation, public sector reform, and infrastructure development. It is the right framework for the moment. But a resetting agenda that does not include a credible, funded, and institutionally serious response to Accra's perennial flooding is, by definition, an incomplete reset.

A city that floods every rainy season, in which tens of thousands of residents lose property and livelihoods to a preventable governance failure, and in which the institutional conditions producing that failure have been documented and deferred for three decades, is not a city whose governance has been reset. It is a city whose most visible governance failure has been administratively inherited and allowed to continue.

The legacy term framing creates a genuine political opening. Drainage rehabilitation is not glamorous. Land use enforcement is not electorally legible. Institutional coordination reform across the Greater Accra Metropolitan Assembly is not the kind of governance work that generates the political visibility that normal electoral cycles demand. But it is precisely the kind of governance work that a legacy term makes possible – and that a legacy, properly understood, requires. President Mahama has stated publicly that he intends to set a legacy that cannot be easily undone. There is no more durable test of that commitment than whether, by the end of this term, Accra's residents can experience a rainy season without losing their homes to a flood that their government had the knowledge, the resources, and the institutional capacity to prevent.

REFERENCES

Fokuo, O. (2025, September 6). Flood risk and community vulnerability in Accra: Visualising causes, hotspots and mapping-based solutions. ArcGIS StoryMaps. https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/dce5e16ecf8a46c48081b4a8c6b5a33d

Nkrumah, F., Klutse, N. A. B., Adukpo, D. C., Owusu, K., Quagraine, K. A., Owusu, A., & Gutowski, W. (2014). Rainfall variability over Ghana: Model versus rain gauge observation. International Journal of Geosciences, 5(7), 674–683. https://file.scirp.org/Html/1-2800748_46702.htm

Owusu, G., & Afutu-Kotey, R. L. (2010). Poor urban communities and municipal interface in Ghana: A case study of Accra and Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis. African Journal on Conflict Resolution, 10(1), 33–56. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/265290209_Poor_Urban_Communities_and_Municipal_Interface_in_Ghana_A_Case_Study_of_Accra_and_Sekondi-Takoradi_Metropolis

Republic of Ghana. (2016). Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925). Ghana Publishing Company. https://www.luspa.gov.gh/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/ACT-925-LUSP.pdf

Resnick, D. (2014). Urban governance and service delivery in African cities: The role of politics and policies. Development Policy Review, 32(S1), S3–S17. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdfdirect/10.1111/dpr.12066



About the Author

Justice Alor is an emerging public policy and governance professional with experience spanning democratic governance, youth civic participation, policy research, and civic space across West Africa. He serves as Campaigns Officer at the Réseau des Femmes Leaders pour le Développement (RFLD), and as Vice President for Advocacy and Partnerships at the Commonwealth Students' Association, representing 56 Commonwealth member states. Previously, he contributed to CDD-Ghana's Democratic Resilience Project and coordinated youth observation for Ghana's 2024 general elections. He writes at the intersection of democratic governance, institutional accountability, and public policy.

Justice Alor is an emerging public policy and governance professional with experience spanning democratic governance, youth civic participation, policy research, and civic space across West Africa. He serves as Campaigns Officer at the Réseau des Femmes Leaders pour le Développement (RFLD), and as Vice President for Advocacy and Partnerships at the Commonwealth Students' Association, representing 56 Commonwealth member states. Previously, he contributed to CDD-Ghana's Democratic Resilience Project and coordinated youth observation for Ghana's 2024 general elections. He writes at the intersection of democratic governance, institutional accountability, and public policy.

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