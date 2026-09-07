Government begins digitisation of 3.5 million public records – Sam George

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George

The government has signed a contract to digitise 3.5 million public records as part of efforts to modernise records management and improve access to official information.

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George said the contract was signed on August 13, 2026, for the digitisation of records held by the Ghana Public Records and Archives Administration Department.

The project is part of a wider digital transformation programme aimed at moving public administration away from paper-based systems and improving the efficiency, security and accessibility of government records.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, Mr George said the government was committed to measuring its progress by tangible outcomes rather than promises.

“I raise these figures not to make excuses, but because I said at the outset that this Ministry would be as candid about its challenges as it is about its achievements,” he said.

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