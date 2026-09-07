Government begins digitisation of 3.5 million public records – Sam George

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has signed a contract to digitise 3.5 million public records as part of efforts to modernise records management and improve access to official information.
Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George said the contract was signed on August 13, 2026, for the digitisation of records held by the Ghana Public Records and Archives Administration Department.
The project is part of a wider digital transformation programme aimed at moving public administration away from paper-based systems and improving the efficiency, security and accessibility of government records.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, Mr George said the government was committed to measuring its progress by tangible outcomes rather than promises.
“I raise these figures not to make excuses, but because I said at the outset that this Ministry would be as candid about its challenges as it is about its achievements,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
2 minutes
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
13 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
17 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
18 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
25 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
26 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
41 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
48 minutes
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
1 hour
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours
-
Ghana’s SIM registration history from 2010 to the new biometric verification system
2 hours
-
Police arrest dozens, recover weapons in nationwide anti-robbery operations
2 hours
-
Parents cautioned against fraudsters promising SHS placement changes
2 hours
-
Selecting schools after results a backward approach – Abuakwa MP
2 hours