Government reaffirms commitment to TVET reform at launch of Ghana TVET report 2026

The Government of Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to positioning Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a central pillar of national development, following the official launch of the 3rd Edition of the Ghana TVET Report at a high-level symposium organised by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

The event brought together policymakers, development partners, academia and industry leaders to assess the state of skills development in Ghana and outline a forward-looking agenda for the sector.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, described the report as a “critical instrument for evidence-based policymaking”, stressing that Ghana’s future competitiveness depends on a skilled and adaptable workforce.

He noted that the report provides a comprehensive analysis of enrolment trends, institutional capacity, quality assurance systems and labour market alignment, making it an essential guide for sector reforms.

The Minister outlined the government’s target of increasing TVET enrolment from approximately 11 per cent to 20 per cent in the short term. He said this would be achieved through expanded infrastructure, modern training facilities and stronger partnerships with industry.

He also highlighted ongoing reforms, including the rollout of Competency-Based Training (CBT), Workplace Experience Learning (WEL) and structured apprenticeship programmes designed to improve employability and productivity.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of CTVET, Zakaria Sulemana, emphasised the importance of the report as a data-driven publication that consolidates insights across Ghana’s TVET ecosystem.

He explained that the report fulfils the Commission’s statutory mandate under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023), and serves as a foundation for policy formulation, planning and coordination within the sector.

He added that the report identifies key challenges, including infrastructure deficits, access and equity gaps, financing constraints and weak industry linkages, noting that addressing them would require sustained collaboration among government, industry and development partners.

A key highlight of the Minister’s address was the planned development of a comprehensive TVET Management Information System (TVETMIS) to digitalise data collection, accreditation, certification and monitoring processes across the sector. The system is expected to improve transparency, strengthen decision-making and enable real-time tracking of outcomes.

The symposium also featured a panel discussion on the National TVET Qualifications Framework (NTVETQF), progression pathways and the relevance of Higher National Diploma (HND) qualifications. Participants engaged in discussions on aligning training with industry needs and strengthening pathways to further education and employment.

Development partners, including representatives from Germany, UNICEF and GOVET/BIBB, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ghana’s TVET transformation through technical assistance, funding and knowledge exchange.

The launch marked a significant milestone in Ghana’s efforts to build a responsive, inclusive and globally competitive skills development system. Stakeholders agreed that the findings of the report should guide investments, reforms and partnerships to position TVET as a first-choice pathway for young people.

The event concluded with a formal launch ceremony and a call for sustained collaboration among stakeholders to strengthen human capital development and drive sustainable economic growth through skills training.

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